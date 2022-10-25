Binance Coin Price Analysis: BNB Crashes Back to $420 as Market Deletes Previous Gains – CryptoPotato

BNB’s rally came to an abrupt stop after the price passed the $500, and the market took all the gains away in today’s trading session.

Key Support level: $420

Key Resistance level: $520, $692 (ATH)

Despite the strong bullish momentum at the beginning of the week, BNB could not sustain its price beyond $500. The market took a downturn and crashed last night. The key support at $420 has held well so far, but the pressure is building up.

Trading Volume: The volume spiked during the crash last night, and it is now fading. Buyers will likely have more opportunities to defend the price at $420.

RSI: The daily RSI is quickly falling down towards the oversold area as it currently sits at 35 points. This is bearish, and unless it moves above 50 points, it will be hard to reverse the bias.

MACD: The daily MACD completed a bearish crossover today. It is important to see how the current daily candle closes, but the trend remains bearish in the near term.

The current bias is bearish.

BNB is at a decision point. A failure to remain above the key support will lead to further losses. Therefore, buyers have to do their best to keep prices above $420.

Duo Nine is a seasoned cryptocurrency technical analyst with over five years of experience in price action trading. After buying his first Bitcoin in 2014, Duo never left the blockchain ecosystem. You will find him posting charts most of the time and hanging out on his Discord crypto community. Contact: Twitter



Sign-up FREE to receive our extended weekly market update and coin analysis report

source