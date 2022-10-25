Gurman: Apple planning redesigned iPad Pro, high-end iMac, new Mac Pro, more for 2022 – 9to5Mac

December 5, 2021

Chance Miller

– Dec. 5th 2021 6:53 am PT

@ChanceHMiller

Apple had a busy year in 2021, announcing the iPhone 13 lineup, new Apple Silicon-powered Macs, and more. Looking ahead to 2022, there’s still a lot to expect from the company. In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman breaks down everything he expects Apple to unveil in the new year.



In today’s newsletter, Gurman corroborates much of what has previously been reported about what to expect from Apple in 2022. Notably, he still says that Apple is planning a new iPad Pro design with support for wireless charging, as well as updates to the lower-end iPad Air and entry-level iPad.

Gurman also says that Apple has a redesigned MacBook Air in the works for 2022, alongside a “revamped, high-end iMac with Apple Silicon.” There’s also a new entry-level MacBook Pro, a new Mac Pro, and a new Mac mini in the works for next year.

For the Apple Watch, Gurman expects three new models, including an updated Apple Watch SE, an updated standard model, and a “ruggedized version aimed at extreme sports athletes.”

“2021 was a modest year for Apple product updates, but I’d expect a wider-range of new products in 2022. Let’s go down the list of what I expect to come next year,” Gurman says. Here’s the full breakdown of everything to expect from Apple in 2022, according to Gurman:

If all of this ends up panning out, it’s clear that Apple has quite a bit in the works for 2022. What are you most excited to see? Let us know down in the comments!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

The new iPad Pro is powered by the A12Z processor and features a new camera setup on the back. Apple has also unveiled a new Magic Keyboard with a trackpad for iPad Pro.

