Power Mac Center revives midnight event for iPhone 14 launch in the country – Manila Bulletin

Published October 17, 2022, 2:52 PM

by Jonathan Castillo

Filipino Apple fans and loyal Power Mac Center customers once again got to enjoy the thrill and adrenaline of its iconic midnight launch as the Apple Premium Reseller welcomed the iPhone 14 family with huge deals and freebies for early bird shoppers.

The main party happened before midnight of October 14 at PMC Greenbelt 3, but branches in Robinsons Magnolia, Eastwood, SM Aura Premier, and The Loop UP Town Center also opened at 12:01 AM on the launch day to make buying the iPhone 14 more accessible to more customers. Some customers got to take home up to P28,000 worth of premium accessories from partner brands including Adam Elements, Anker, Belkin, PanzerGlass, Ventev, Aukey, Cygnett, Itskins, Laut, OtterBox, Before Anything Else, Catalyst, JTLegend, QDos, STM, and UAG.

“These midnight launches allow us to create a memorable shopping experience for Filipino Apple fans. We prepared a lot of surprises for this comeback year to truly make watching the clock together a uniquely Power Mac Center experience,” said Joey Alvarez, PMC Director of Product Management and Marketing.

An upgrade to iPhone is always a worthy investment for work, play, and everything else. For those who are planning to buy, you’d be happy to know that PMC has partnered with major banks and credit card providers as well as emerging fintech players, to be able to offer the widest payment options for you to choose from. Cash and straight payment are available with exclusive offers, as well as easy installment terms of up to 24 months.

Customers who will purchase any of the iPhone 14 models at Power Mac Center and The Loop stores nationwide from October 14 to 16, 2022 can enjoy up to 50% off on AirPods, 10% off on Apple-branded iPhone cases, and 15% off on all Beats by Dr. Dre products. Select non-Apple accessories from premium brands are also discounted up to 25% off. If you like shopping online, these offers are also available on Power Mac Center’s Web Store via <iPhone14.powermaccenter.com> with free shipping.

Members of PMC’s loyalty program 1 Infinite Access also stand a chance to be one of 14 lucky winners of 2,800 points (1 point = P1) if they use their existing points to purchase any iPhone 14 model at PMC and The Loop stores from October 14 to 16, 2022. Membership for 1 Infinite Access is free via https://bit.ly/3Mt1wHZ.

A launch celebration is also happening at The Loop by Power Mac Center on Shopee until October 16, 2022. Every single checkout of a participating iPhone 14 model entitles a customer to up to P3,000 worth of free premium accessories from Power Mac Center’s partner brands, as well as up to 25% off on participating Apple and non-Apple accessories. iPhone 14 orders are also available for free shipping from October 14 to 16, 2022.

Meanwhile, The Loop by Power Mac Center on Lazada also gives a premium freebie for every iPhone 14 purchase, as well as up to 25% off on participating Apple and non-Apple accessories, plus free shipping on iPhone 14 orders from October 14 to 16, 2022. Terms and conditions apply.

Power Mac Center is offering up to P51,000 in savings for customers who will UpTrade their iPhone 13 to any of the iPhone 14 family. iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 trade-ins will get P1,000 off on top of the trade-in value for the iPhone 14 models. For the complete details, visit <https://bit.ly/PMCiPhone14>.

Top celebrities headline the countdown

This year’s Power Mac Center midnight launch was a star-studded affair once more as the country’s top celebrities and performers surprised the customers in line. No less than the Popstar Princess Sarah Geronimo joined the countdown, with rising OPM stars Zack Tabudlo and Paolo Sandejas. Celebrities Vanessa and Daniel Matsunaga, athletes Jeron Teng and Kim Kianna Dy, drag queens Precious Paula Nicole and Pura Luka Vega, and content creators Marj Maroket and Katt Valdez also graced the event, welcoming customers as they got in the store after midnight. The event was hosted by TV personalities Ai dela Cruz and Sam YG, and the happenings over at Greenbelt 3 were livestreamed at an LED screen in the other open stores.

The new iPhone 14 family is now available in all Power Mac Center and The Loop stores nationwide, with a starting price of P61,990. For more details and to be updated on news and promotions, follow Power Mac Center’s official Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube accounts.

