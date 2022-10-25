Marvel's “Guardians Of The Galaxy: Holiday Special” Trailer Released – What's On Disney Plus

Disney has released the first trailer for the new Marvel Studios’ “Guardians Of The Galaxy: Holiday Special”, which is coming exclusively to Disney+ on Friday, 25th November 2022.

Before Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, and Groot hit the big screen with the next “Guardians of the Galaxy” film in 2023, watch the Guardians engage in some spirited shenanigans in an all-new original special, created for Disney+, during the 2022 holiday season.

In the The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, the Guardians, who are on a mission to make Christmas unforgettable for Quill, head to Earth in search of the perfect present.

The Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation stars Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn and The Old 97’s with Michael Rooker and Kevin Bacon.

James Gunn wrote and directed The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Gunn, Sara Smith, and Simon Hatt, with David J. Grant and Lars P. Winther serving as co-producers.

Check out the “Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special” trailer below:

To tie in with the new holiday special, LEGO has released a special Advent Calendar and Funko has released a selection of Pop Vinyls, all featuring some of the characters of the special in their festive attire.

Are you looking forward to watching “Guardians Of The Galaxy: Holiday Special”?

source