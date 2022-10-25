OTT releases this week: Brahmastra, Bimbisara, more; watch on Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

The Diwali weekend is here! And that means most people will enjoy an extended weekend and time to celebrate the festivities with their families. And all this free time means more time to binge watch the new movies that will be releasing on various OTT platforms. People are coming from an entertaining week of Taapsee Pannu starring Dobaaraa and with Diwali in mind, the expectations are high. But not to worry, because major blockbuster Brahmastra will be making its debut on Disney+ Hotstar. Alongside, three Telugu-language movies are also debuting. First is a fantasy action Bimbisara, second is a fiction drama Oke Oka Jeevitham and the third is a mystery drama called Ammu. So, let us take a closer look at OTT releases this week.

The story brings mythology to a modern setting. The story revolves around Shiva who gains magical powers of ‘astras’, which was created when a group of sages in the Himalayas collided with the energy called Brahm-shakti. Now Shiva must find the right path and understand his own being with the help of these magical manifestations. Brahmastra stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni and others in a star-studded cast. It will be available to watch starting October 23.

The fantasy action movie had a good run in the theaters and was declared a hit. The story revolves around a king in 500 BCE who gains the powers of time travel and lands in modern day Hyderabad. What he does after his time jump is what the story is all about. The movie casts Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon, Prakash Raj in lead roles.

The sci-fi drama movie is also a time-travel special. The protagonist of the film time travels to the past to fix something very important. But the journey is not as simple as it seems. The movie stars Sharwanand, Amala Akkineni, Ritu Varma and others.

Ammu has received mixed reviews by critics but many have called it an important social film. The movie focuses on a married woman and her experience of dealing with an abusive marriage. The movie stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, Naveen Chandra, Bobby Simha in leading roles.

