New Spectrum store now open in Apple Valley – VVNG.com

New Spectrum store now open in Apple Valley

HUSTLER Hollywood opens new store on Bear Valley Road in Victorville

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — On October 20, 2022, Charter Communications, Inc. announced the opening of a new Spectrum Store located in Apple Valley.

The Spectrum store gives consumers in the Apple Valley area a convenient option for adding or managing their Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile or Voice services.

“Our Spectrum store’s team is here to help our local customers who need support in getting and staying connected,” said Pattie Eliason, Senior Vice President, Spectrum Stores & Retail. “Our new store in Apple Valley is a convenient and safe environment to add or manage services, shop for devices and accessories or make payments.”

The new Spectrum Store offers the latest devices and accessories compatible with Spectrum Mobile, which is available exclusively to Spectrum Internet customers. Combining the fastest overall speeds*with the best devices and a choice of Unlimited or By the Gig data plans, Spectrum Mobile provides customers the highest-quality experience at great value, including access to nationwide 5G. Customers can bring their own phone or choose from among the latest mobile devices and accessories.

Store visitors also have the opportunity to experience the power of Spectrum Internet, featuring plans with connections up to 1 gigabit per second, including starting speeds of 300 Mbps, as well as the interactive Spectrum TV App, which gives customers access to the Spectrum TV® content across a growing number of platforms, including iOS and Android mobile devices, Xbox One, Kindle Fire, Samsung Smart TVs, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku and PCs.

Along with ordering and sampling Spectrum services, customers also can complete a variety of transactions at the store, including account payments and upgrading or exchanging equipment.

The Spectrum store at 19157 Bear Valley Road, Suite 4 is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

Visit www.spectrum.com/stores for more information on locations, hours and Spectrum products and services. 24-hour customer assistance is always available at 1-855-707-7328.

