Leading NFT Marketplace OpenSea Now Accepting ApeCoin – Decrypt

In the buildup to today's Otherside metaverse drop by Bored Ape Yacht Club creators Yuga Labs, top NFT marketplace OpenSea has announced it's now accepting ApeCoin.

This comes just days after APE became the largest metaverse token by market cap.

ApeCoin, as of this writing, was up 1.3% over the last 24 hours and more than 33% over the last week, according to data compiled by CoinMarketCap.

.@opensea just announced ApeCoin will be used to make purchases on its platform!👏🎉🎊 https://t.co/SPJhQG5mq9 pic.twitter.com/p0kbSYY6FD

— ApeCoin (@apecoin) April 30, 2022

Otherside is a metaverse game world—built in partnership with NFT game publisher Animoca Brands—featuring a number of projects, including the Apes, CryptoPunks, Meebits, and Cool Cats.

Yuga Labs also is planning to launch "Otherdeed" NFTs, believed to be similar to those of The Sandbox and Decentraland that signify ownership of virtual land.

Otherdeeds will be made available for public sale, and they'll be given to Bored Ape and Mutant Ape owners.

