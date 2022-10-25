Rivian Stock Forecast: Where Is It Heading In 2022? (NASDAQ:RIVN) – Seeking Alpha

Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) reported its FQ4 results that slashed its production outlook for FY22 by 50% to 25K. Its weak guidance followed its price increase faux pas on its existing reservations that initially led to a wave of disturbing cancellations. However, the company’s decisive withdrawal salvaged some reputational damage, as it has reinstated more than half of its initial cancellations.

The pure-play EV maker has certainly been impacted by the snarls affecting the automotive supply chain. Given its lack of credible production history, management also noted challenges in securing allocation with its chip suppliers. Therefore, the production ramp has been a significant challenge for Rivian in 2022. We also highlighted in a pre-earnings article that Rivian needs to prove that it can ramp up production. Therefore, the guidance cut has also hammered investor confidence, and the stock was justifiably punished.

Nevertheless, we emphasized that Rivian investors must take a long-term perspective, given its potential and market opportunity. We continue to believe it is well-positioned to compete effectively. But, the company could still be hampered by significant manufacturing challenges moving ahead.

Therefore, we insist that RIVN stock is only suitable for speculative investors. We discuss where it’s headed in 2022 and why we maintain our Buy rating.

RIVN stock has had a highly volatile ride since its IPO in November. The stock has also dropped an astonishing 79% since its November highs. However, its average consensus price targets (PTs) have remained relatively stable, despite its near-term volatility. Readers can glean from the above chart that the main downward revisions to its average PTs occurred post-earnings. Nonetheless, its current average PT of $107 (implied upside: 180%) is of little consolation to Rivian investors. Furthermore, it has also been an awfully poor predictor of its stock price.

However, we think the Street remains focused on its long-term outlook, despite its near-term ramp disappointment. Baird also reminded investors to look ahead (edited): “The company has been riddled with supply chain and pricing issues since its IPO. However, we remain confident in management’s long-term ability to create a winner in future mobility with full capture of the EV value chain.”

Piper Sandler also emphasized that Rivian continues to experience robust demand and encourages investors to be patient. It added (edited): “Rivian’s backlog and order rates are resilient, and if not for supply chain hiccups, the company would be capable of building 50K units this year. Supply chain problems are temporary; they do not constitute a reason to sell the stock.”

We concur. Still, there’s no doubt that even the most conservative PTs have gotten it horribly wrong in the near term. But, we think speculative investors need to allocate sufficient time for Rivian to demonstrate its ramp capability.

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe emphasized that the company was capable of a 50K capacity if its supply chain snarls did not impact it. It would also have allowed the company to surpass the previous consensus estimates of 40K units. Therefore, Rivian’s revised FY22 guidance of 25K units led to a slew of PTs cuts that we saw earlier.

It makes sense, as a much lower production ramp will impact its topline. It will also impact its gross margins given a lower production efficiency. Therefore, it has also affected the consensus estimates over its topline and profitability.

Readers can also glean from the above chart to parse the downward revisions to Rivian’s revenue and adjusted EBIT margins after releasing its FQ4 report.

For instance, Rivian’s topline guidance has been revised to $2.94B, from $3.44B previously, representing a decline of 14.5%. Furthermore, its adjusted EBIT margins have been revised to -183.9%, from -154% previously. However, the conservative estimates suggest that Rivian’s revenue could come in at just $1.56B, 47% lower than the average estimates. Hence, we concur that estimating Rivian’s topline has proven to be increasingly challenging given its lack of credible production execution.

Rivian also alluded to these challenges in its capacity allocation discussion with its chip suppliers. Scaringe articulated (edited):

We spend a lot of time with our semiconductor suppliers and making sure we’re securing the right allocation. But, we have a supply-demand imbalance as an industry. Therefore, our suppliers are providing platforms or components on an allocation basis, and those allocations are largely based on some multiple of last year’s demand. But, we don’t have something to look back to. And with each of these semiconductor providers, we need to give them the confidence that we’re capable of ramping. They also need to sort of make sure that their rate of supply and the allocation that they’re providing to us is roughly equal to the rate of allocation that’s coming from other semiconductor suppliers. (Rivian’s FQ4’21 earnings call)

Therefore, it has been challenging for start-ups like Rivian to secure their allocation from chip suppliers amid a global chip-shortage environment. Based on our research, the supply shortages are unlikely to be alleviated in 2022.

Furthermore, Rivian has not communicated that they were fully confident of achieving its 25K guidance. Rivian emphasized: “We’re certainly working as hard as we can to exceed that 25K. We fully contemplated all the constraints that we see today and over the course of 2023. But, there is a large number of unknowns and uncertainty in the system, it’s impossible to predict everything, especially in this environment.”

Nevertheless, investors should be assured of the robust demand that Rivian communicated. Despite its recent pricing stumble, its backlog has grown to 83K R1 pre-orders. Furthermore, management also guided that with its 17%-20% price increase, it has not observed any discernible decline in its order flow. Therefore, we are confident of Rivian’s ability to execute its long-term business plan, despite its near-term challenges.

Still, execution has been markedly lacking. Therefore, investors need to consider and monitor its ramp progress if they decide to invest in RIVN. However, we also observed that its valuation had fallen dramatically since its earnings release. RIVN is trading at an EV/FY23 Revenue (average) of 4.8x. Using its conservative revenue estimates, its revenue multiple increases to 5.23x.

Therefore, we believe that the sell-down in RIVN’s stock seems to have factored in its notable supply chain uncertainty. Nonetheless, we believe that these near-term headwinds could remain until it proves its ability to ramp this year.

However, if you have a long-term outlook and have space for speculative positions, we think it’s apt to add exposure to RIVN stock.

As such, we reiterate our Buy rating on RIVN stock for speculative investors only.

