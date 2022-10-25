Bitcoin Jump Stalls Around $20000; Doge Pares Post-Musk Rally – Bloomberg

Bloomberg Daybreak Europe. Live from London, tracking the breaking and top business news stories in the lead-up to the opening of European markets.

Overnight on Wall Street is morning in Europe. Bloomberg Daybreak Europe, anchored live from London, tracks breaking news in Europe and around the world. Markets never sleep, and neither does Bloomberg News. Monitor your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the globe.

The future of our food resources depends on one small insect – the western honey bee, or Apis mellifera. Indeed, it is the most important agricultural pollinator on our planet, given that one third of our food supply depends directly on pollination from bees. This documentary tells the story of a worldwide ecological disaster that has been waiting to happen for several generations.

Deutsche Bank’s DWS Halts Outflows After Leadership Change

Santander Profit Beats Estimates on Central Bank Rate Tailwind

Australia Inflation Is ‘Dragon We Need to Slay,’ Treasurer Says

China’s Economy Slows in October as Business Confidence Slumps

Japan Expected to Keep Last Central Bank Negative Interest Rate

New Visa to Let Tourists With $130,000 Live in Bali for 10 Years

Hedge Funds Are Slashing Leverage to Weather Market Slump

Snap’s Evan Spiegel Slams the Metaverse, Touts Own AR Vision

Hynix Warns US Chip Curbs Could Shut Giant China Plant

Motorcycle Permits Now Cost More Than Motorcycles in Singapore

Wuhan Locks Down Part of City Center as Covid Cases Emerge

Crisis in South Africa Shakes Up Politics Before Party Election

New Visa to Let Tourists With $130,000 Live in Bali for 10 Years

Visa’s Spending Growth Slows as Consumers Hit by Inflation

Cacio e Pepe Goes Beyond Pasta to Become the New Pumpkin Spice

Harper Gets World Series Moment While Trout’s Wait Continues

The Fed’s Cunning Plan to Make You Feel Poorer

Pearson May Have Learned Its Hardest Lessons

Markets Didn’t Oust Truss. The Bank of England Did.

No, Artists and Designers Aren’t About to Lose Their Jobs to AI

10 Takeaways From Matt Levine’s ‘The Crypto Story’

What the Alzheimer’s Drug Breakthrough Means for Other Diseases

NFL, NBA Stars Drop Ye’s Donda Sports Agency as Backlash Grows

Old Boys Club at Hong Kong Banking Summit Puts Women on Sidelines

EU Targets ‘Zero Pollution’ by 2050 to Curb Premature Deaths

A Clean Energy Super Grid Across Asia Is Closer to Reality

Denver Supportive Housing Experiment Breaks Street-to-Jail Cycle

Vancouver Pays Tribute to Chinese Canadian History Amid Spike in Anti-Asian Racism

Wall Street’s Pandemic-Fueled Boom Is Over, DiNapoli Says

Fed’s Waller ‘Not a Big Fan’ of Central Bank Digital Currencies

What is Crypto For? Matt Levine Wants To Know

Celsius Stockholders Lose Bid for Official Bankruptcy Committee

popup

A climb in Bitcoin paused on Wednesday as a dip in US equity futures suggested a two-day surge in risk appetite is set for a breather.

The largest crypto shed about 1% and was trading near $20,160 as of 6:32 a.m. in London, following its biggest two-day increase in about a month. Ether, Cardano and Solana were also on the back foot.

source