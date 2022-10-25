How to Transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone 14 Pro Max? ⋆ Naijaknowhow – Naijaknowhow

Today’s article on Naijaknowhow discusses a reliable way of transferring your WhatsApp data from Android to the latest iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Whenever you get a new phone first thing you most probably think of is WhatsApp transfer; as WhatsApp has become a part of our social life, we can’t imagine surviving without it. While switching from an Android phone to an iPhone, seems like a hurdle to transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone, but is it that hard?

Why does an Android user want to switch to iPhone 14 Pro Max? Well, there are many factors behind this transition. We’ll know how much the iPhone offers if it compares with any other system, such as Android or Windows phones. So, let’s highlight those significant plus points that make an Android user attracted to the latest iPhone 14 Pro Max.

iPhone 14 Pro Max offers long-lasting battery life of 4,323mAh which, is surprisingly smaller than the previous Pro Max iPhone which, was 4,352mAh. Even though it seems like a decline in battery life, the new A16 Bionic processor made the battery life efficient and more lasting. In one recent video test, the latest iPhone has made its mark with a running time of 19 hours which is undoubtedly an impressive update. While iPhone 13 Pro Max lasted 18 hours, we can say that the latest iPhone has upgraded its battery game.

With the latest iPhone 14 and Pro Max launch, Apple has decided to ditch a hassle of a physical SIM card and SIM tray in all the iPhones sold in the US. With the eSIM facility, you can easily activate your SIM card on iPhone 14 Pro Max by entering the info of your SIM card via software. Impressive, right? This digital eSIMs feature has set new standards in the smartphone world. This is why it’s said that Apple always comes forward with innovative ideas.

One thing Apple does the best is its impressive camera result which Android still can’t compete with. iPhone 14 Pro Max offers a special update on the camera by offering a 48MP main wide sensor for the first time. Apple has changed the whole camera game with new lenses, senses, and algorithms which is undoubtedly considered a major improvement compared to the previous iPhone. The new sensor is 65% bigger than the previous Pro Max model, which lets you capture pictures in sharp quality.

Even though many folks say that Apple needs to do something about the old iPhone design and display, if we put aside those remarks, the latest iPhone 14 Pro Max offers a Dynamic Island. It’s a pill-shaped cutout at the top of the screen that separates the top edge by a few millimetres. As Dynamic Island comes with touch-sensitive features so you can easily access tools such as music, Maps, Find my iPhone, lock status, incoming calls, and so much more by gestures.

Wondershare offers a fabulous WhatsApp transfer tool, MobileTrans, by which you can easily migrate your WhatsApp data from Android to iPhone 14 Pro Max. This easy-to-use tool is compatible with all Windows and Mac computers, so you can quickly transfer WhatsApp messages, images, and videos. You can transfer your business WhatsApp from Android to iPhone devices as well.



Besides the WhatsApp transfer tool, MobileTrans comes in handy with scenarios like restoring deleted data, exporting data, and creating a WhatsApp backup. Unlike other tools or the Move to iOS method, MobileTrans enables you to restore your WhatsApp data via backup on Google Drive directly to your iPhone. So now make switching from Android to iPhone easily with the MobileTrans tool in only a few clicks.

Whenever you think of switching to a new phone, the first thing that comes to mind is the WhatsApp transfer. Especially if you’re thinking of switching from Android to iPhone, you need a reliable tool such as MobileTrans. In this mini guide, we’ll assist you on how you can make a transfer from Android to iPhone:

First, download the Wondershare MobileTrans, and once the download is complete, launch it on your Windows or Mac computer. Click on the “WhatsApp Transfer” module from the top centre bar, then select “WhatsApp Transfer,” and then finally “Transfer WhatsApp messages” to further the process.



Connect both Android and iPhone with the computer via a charging cable. Once both your phones are connected successfully, MobileTrans will load all media files before you make a transfer, and so on.



You have to ensure the Source and Destination are correctly selected. You can always use the “Flip” button to change the Source and Destination if the positions are wrong. Choose the data you want to transfer to your iPhone14 Pro Max and then hit the “Start” button.



Now MobileTrans will start transferring your WhatsApp data, do not touch or click anything during the transfer process. Once the transfer is completed, you will be notified with the transfer complete notification on the interface. Finally, disconnect your phones and check if the transfer has been successful.



Switching from Android to iPhone 14 Pro Max has many hurdles as they have entirely different operating systems. Making data transfer is always tricky, but with the Wondershare MobileTrans – WhatsApp Transfer tool, you can quickly move your essential WhatsApp data in only a few clicks. Not only it’s efficient in WhatsApp data transfer, but MobileTrans is quick and easy to navigate, even for beginner users.

