Apple iPad mini 6 vs Apple iPad mini 7 comparison; check details – The Tech Outlook

The Tech Outlook – Daily Tech News, Interviews, Reviews and Updates
Apple is currently the leader when it comes to the tablet market. The company has a wide range of tablets available in different price ranges. In this article we are going to compare two such tablets iPad mini 6and iPad mini 7.
The most affordable addition is the new Apple iPad mini 7.
As Apple has already made the leap to the new styling and features in the 6th generation, we think it’s likely that the price stays the same for the 7th generation.
Quick specs:
It has an Apple A15 Bionic chipset with a Hexa core processor.
Operating system: iOS v15
8.3 inches IPS LCD with 1488*2266 Pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.
It will have 4GB of ram and 64GB of internal memory.
12MP wide-angle primary camera and a single front camera of 12MP.
Li-polymer battery with USB type C.
Connectivity includes 5G,4G,3G,2G, VoLTE, wifi, Bluetooth v5.1, and GPS.
Sensors include a top-positioned fingerprint sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, compass, and gyroscope.
Comes in 2 variants:
Wifi+64GB
Wifi+256GB
Available in colors like Pink, Starlight, Purple, and Space Grey.
Powered by Apple A15 Bionic with Hexa core processor. Runs on iPadOS v15.
Quick specs:-
8.3 inches IPS LCD display with 1488*2266 pixel resolution.
Dimensions are 195.4*134.8*6.3mm.
It has 4GB of ram and 64GB internal memory.
12MP primary camera and a front camera of 12MP.
Li polymer battery. USB type C.
Connectivity include wifi, Bluetooth v5.0.
Sensors include top positioned fingerprint sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer and gyroscope.
Other facilities include World Clock, Calendar, Alarm and document viewer.
Apple iPhone 15 to get an USB-C type port
Defy Space Pro smartwatch features, specifications, and prices are all you need to…
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 now available with $400 Discount, Buy it before its too late
AQFIT W9 Quad 1.69inch BT, Specification, features, price all you need to know
Advertisement
Reviews
Redmi Note 10T 5G vs Redmi 11 prime 5G Price, storage, features, all you need to…
Top 5 Phones for Online Gaming in India this 2022
Vivo T1 44W vs Oppo F19 price, storage and other comparison, check to…
Brand New Amazfit Bip 3 Pro with 1.69 inch display At Just Rs.4499…
Editor’s Pick
New features announced to make YouTube a better platform:…
iPhone 14 Pro Max user shared its assembled in India badge…
Reviews
Redmi Note 10T 5G vs Redmi 11 prime 5G Price, storage,…
Top 5 Phones for Online Gaming in India this 2022
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We’ll assume you’re ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More
Apple iPad mini 6 vs Apple iPad mini 7 comparison; check details – The Tech Outlook
The Tech Outlook – Daily Tech News, Interviews, Reviews and Updates