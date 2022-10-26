4 Great Tesla Model X Alternatives for Much Cheaper – MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

The Tesla Model X is the benchmark for the electric SUV segment, with its lightning-quick acceleration, respectable driving range, and a wealth of state-of-the-art technologies. However, the Model X is an exorbitantly expensive vehicle. With this in mind, check out these four great luxury SUV EV alternatives to the Tesla Model X that are much cheaper.

The 2022 Tesla Model X has a starting price of $120,990 MSRP. While the Model X is an incredible vehicle, that’s a great deal of money to pay, and few people can afford it. However, there are more affordable alternatives. Here are four cheaper electric luxury SUVs to get instead of a Tesla Model X:

One of the best luxury electric SUV alternatives to the Tesla Model X is the 2022 Rivian R1S, which starts at $78,000. The R1S is the second vehicle from EV start-up Rivian, following the mechanically-similar R1T electric pickup truck.

Like the R1T, the R1S has eye-opening specs. It features a quad-motor all-wheel system, which delivers an output of 835 horsepower and 908 lb-ft of torque, with a 0-60 mph time as low as three seconds. For driving range, it can go up to an estimated 320 miles.

Additionally, the R1S boasts incredible off-road capabilities. Its quad-motor system provides power to each wheel as needed for confident traction on challenging terrain. The R1S also has an adjustable air suspension that can raise the ground clearance of the EV SUV to 14.9 inches, as well as many drive modes for different driving situations. Furthermore, the R1S offers the excellent Rivian Membership Program, with many generous benefits.

Another cheaper EV SUV alternative to the Tesla Model X is the 2023 BMW iX, which has a starting price of $84,100. While the unique styling of the iX is not for everyone, particularly its unusual face, you can’t deny that it has a futuristic look that makes it stand out from other electric SUVs. Beyond the design, the iX has many positive attributes, including its excellent performance, superb ride quality, luxurious and comfortable interior, and a plethora of advanced technologies.

The BMW iX is powered by a dual-motor all-wheel drive system. It delivers an output of up to 610 horsepower and 811 lb-ft, and achieves the 0-60 mph sprint in as low as 3.6 seconds. Also, the iX has an estimated driving range of up to 324 miles.

The third luxury SUV EV that’s more affordable than the Tesla Model X is the 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ, which has a starting price of $61,795. The LYRIQ is Cadillac’s first electric vehicle, and it has many positive attributes. This includes a stylish design, competitive driving range, many useful technologies, and a quiet, luxurious, and sophisticated cabin.

The LYRIQ offers two different powertrain choices: a rear-mounted single-motor or a dual-motor version with all-wheel drive. The single-motor LYRIQ generates 340 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque, with a 0-60 mph time of 5.7 seconds, while the dual-motor version produces 500 horsepower and 450 lb-ft of torque, with a 0-60 mph time of around 4.9 seconds. Also, the LYRIQ has an estimated driving range of up to 312 miles.

The fourth cheaper electric luxury SUV alternative to the Tesla Model X stays within the brand: the 2022 Tesla Model Y, which starts at $65,990. If you love Tesla and want an electric SUV, but the Model X is well out of your budget, then check out the Model Y.

The Model Y is the best-selling EV, with it offering greater practicality than the second best-seller, the Model 3 sedan, as detailed by Car and Driver. Like the rest of the Tesla lineup, the Model Y delivers excellent performance and has an abundance of advanced technologies.

All U.S.-spec Model Y vehicles come equipped with a dual-motor all-wheel drive system. It has an output of up to 456 horsepower and 471 lb-ft of torque, and completes the 0-60 mph sprint in as low as 3.5 seconds. Also, for driving range, the Model Y can go up to 330 miles.

Cheaper electric luxury SUVs alternatives to the Tesla Model X include the 2022 Rivian R1S, 2023 BMW iX, 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ, and 2022 Tesla Model Y. If you want a luxury SUV EV that’s more affordable than the Model X, then these are great vehicles to consider.

