macOS 13 Ventura coming later this month with support for M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro – Notebookcheck.net

The next version of Apple’s operating system for the brand’s desktop and laptop computers, namely macOS 13 Ventura, was announced on June 6, 2022, during the WWDC keynote speech. The first developer version arrived the same day, the first public beta was unleashed on July 11, and the public release is expected to take place before the end of the month.
Last year, Apple released the redesigned MacBook Pro models with the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. This year, macOS 13 Ventura is expected to come with the soon-to-be-released MacBook Pro models that would sport M2 Pro and M2 Max processors. Leaving the processors aside, it seems that the changes would be minimal. However, the company has not confirmed any MacBook Pro launch dates yet, but the arrival of the M2-powered iPad Pro is imminent.
Since Apple historically launched new Macs in November, it is rather safe to assume that the M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro models will arrive next month. The list of additional products that Apple is cooking at this time includes a Mac mini (the first update for the small form factor PC in two years) powered by the M2 chip, as well as the Apple TV with an A14 Bionic processor and 4 GB of memory, which would be the successor of the A12 Bionic/3 GB model.
