WhatsApp Back After Longest Global Outage, Meta Sorry For "Inconvenience" – NDTV

Messaging service WhatsApp is back up after an outage of about two hours, its longest ever. It stopped working just after noon in India and other countries. Restoration began by 2.15 pm, though users reported that it was not stable upon return. The glitches went away gradually.

“We know people had trouble sending messages on WhatsApp today. We’ve fixed the issue and apologise for any inconvenience,” said a spokesperson of Meta, which owns WhatsApp, besides Facebook and Instagram. It did not pinpoint the reason.

Prominent online tool Down Detector started noticing unusually high “problem reports” at 12.07 pm, and had listed more than 25,000 such reports by 1 pm. Nearly 70 per cent of the reports were about messages not going through, while others were about server disconnection and the app crashing altogether. These reports came down to about 1,000 by 3 pm.

Besides users in India — WhatsApp’s biggest market by user base — those from Italy and Turkey also posted on Twitter and other platforms about the WhatsApp being stuck at “connecting”. It was down for users across the UK, the BBC reported, too.

Over 2 billion users rely on WhatsApp for communication and payments. The company was quick to issue a statement that it was working on bringing it back up.

A meme fest with the hashtag #WhatsAppDown began on Twitter and other platforms. Many users said they first thought their internet service was the problem.

So I was blaming my WiFi but actually I got to check on Twitter that the WhatsApp is down. @WhatsApp#whatsappdownpic.twitter.com/43tuT6cyol

Another meme had a shot of Farhan Akhtar, from the movie Milkha Singh, “running to check on Twitter if WhatsApp is down”.

Everyone running to #Twitter to check on #Whatsapp#whatsappdownpic.twitter.com/MEm6MpegWQ

It was the first such global outage since last year.

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world.

Watch Live News:

Follow Us:

………………………….. Advertisement …………………………..

source