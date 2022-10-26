'FIFA Uncovered,' Netflix's soccer corruption documentary, is coming just in time for the World Cup – USA TODAY

Netflix has released the trailer for its upcoming documentary “FIFA Uncovered,” which is set for a November 9 release on the streaming platform.

That date is just 11 days before kickoff of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which will be one of the biggest subjects for the limited series.

The trailer promises to explore some of FIFA’s most unseemly moments in the past decade-plus, including a bidding process for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups that has been irrevocably tainted by corruption.

The U.S. Department of Justice indicted 14 high-ranking soccer officials in 2015 on a range of charges that involved bribery, racketeering, fraud and money laundering.

Last year, the DOJ said for the first time that officials working directly for Russia’s 2018 bid and Qatar’s 2022 bid bribed FIFA officials in exchange for their votes.

Ken Bensinger, a New York Times reporter who wrote a book on FIFA corruption, said on Twitter that he’s been working with the upcoming documentary, which he promised would have “amazing access and big revelations.”

In the trailer, being a member of FIFA is described like being “in a secret garden” and the game’s governing body is described as a “criminal organization.”

source