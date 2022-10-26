Deals: Take Up to $100 Off Apple's M1 MacBook Air, iMac, and Mac Mini – MacRumors

Today we’re tracking a collection of discounts across Apple’s M1 Mac lineup, including up to $100 off the MacBook Air, Mac mini, and iMac. These sales are all available on Amazon, with delivery dates averaging around mid-to-late January.

Starting with the 256GB M1 Mac mini, this model is down to its lowest-ever price of $599.99, down from $699.00. This sale won’t be reflected until you add the Mac mini to your cart and head to the checkout screen.

Final price includes $29.99 taken off at checkout.

Secondly, Amazon has the 512GB M1 MacBook Air for $1,149.00, down from $1,249.00. At $100 off, this is a second-best price on this model of the MacBook Air, and it’s only available in the Gold color option.

Lastly, Amazon is still offering the M1 iMac at $50 off in the Silver color this week. You can get the 7-core GPU/256GB 24-inch iMac for $1,249.00, down from $1,299.00, with an estimated delivery by January 19 for most places in the United States.

You can keep track of ongoing sales on Apple’s iMac line by visiting our Best iMac Deals guide. There, we keep track of the best iMac offers from Amazon, Adorama, B&H Photo, and other retailers, so be sure to check back often if you’re shopping for an iMac for the first time, or thinking of upgrading.

