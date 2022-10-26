Pixel 7 Gets First Android 13 Beta Update – Droid Life

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. More info.

A new Android 13 beta update is here, this time as Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3. Google released the new build today for the Pixel 4a up through the Pixel 6a, while also adding the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

We’ve shared this previously, but for those who don’t know, the QPR program stands for Quarterly Platform Release and is a bigger quarterly update for Pixel phones than what we typically see compared to the monthly security patches. Often, the QPR releases are accompanied by Pixel Feature Drops, which are new features to experience on Google Pixel phones.

At the moment, Google hasn’t shared a changelog, only a list of issues you might run into if you were to update to this latest Android 13 beta. You can view that full list of issues here.

Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3

Release date October 20, 2022

Build T1B3.221003.003

Security patch level October 2022

Google Play services 22.36.16

If you’d like to grab the update, you can manually flash factory image or OTA files below. The easiest way is going to be through the Android Beta Program, though. Sign-up for that here.

Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3 Downloads: Factory Images | OTA Files

source