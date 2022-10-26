Four ways to capture screenshots on your MacBook – Economic Times

India’s computer watchdog, the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) has issued a warning for devices running MacOS – Macbooks, iMacs – about a virus threat.
The ransomware, called ThiefQuest/EvilQuest locks files on MacOS devices and is also capable of spying on the device. CERT has issued protective measures; here’s what you need to know.
The ThiefQuest ransomware installs a keylogger, remote shell and steals cryptocurrency wallet-related files from hosts, while also encrypting files on the device.
Evil/ThiefQuest is spreading through torrent downloads of legitimate software applications and is reportedly spying long after the ransom is paid to unlock files.
macOS users are advised to disable remote access on their systems and keep their files backed up on external drives; be aware of any external application downloads and installations.
