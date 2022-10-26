The new iPad Pros and iPad (2022) hit store shelves today – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Login

Peter 26 October 2022

Apple iPadOS Tablets

Today the Apple iPad Pro (2022) (both 11” and 12.9”) and the new iPad (2022) hit store shelves in 28 countries. They are available through Apple.com, of course, as well as major retailers in those regions.

The iPad Pro 11 (2022) starts at $800 for the Wi-Fi model (128GB) and $1,000 for the version with cellular connectivity. Storage options to up to 2TB if you have the budget for it. Note that Apple can take your old iPad and give you store credit for buying the new models.



The Apple iPad Pro 11 and 12.9 (2022) are now in stores

The larger iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) starts at $1,100 (Wi-Fi, 128GB) and you can have a 5G slate for $1,300 (again 128GB). This one has the same storage options: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB.

Since the new Pros have the same dimensions as the 2021 models, they support the same Magic Keyboard. You can pick one up for $300 for the 11” tablet and $350 for the 12.9” tablet.

You can also get an Apple Pencil (2nd gen) for $130 – the new Pros are able to detect it from a short distance, allowing the user to hover over elements in apps and get additional interactions. Here’s a quick demo:

The new Apple iPad (2022) starts at a higher price than its predecessor, $450 for a 64GB slate. However, the old 9th gen model is still available at its original price of $330. The new model has a faster chipset that also supports 5G – that option starts at $600. The 9th gen tablet only has a 4G connectivity (starting at $460).



The iPad (2022) is now available in 28 countries

Note that the 2022 model supports the older, first generation Apple Pencil, which needs a Lightning port to charge, while the tablet itself has USB-C port. Apple now includes an adapter in the Pencil box ($100), but if you already have a first gen Pencil that you want to use, you can pick up just the adapter for $9.

Another accessory you may want to look at is the $250 Magic Keyboard Folio (available only in white).

PS. these new tablets all come with a USB C to C cable and a 20W adapter (unlike the iPhones).

Unfortunately i live in a very dumb country :/..

First of all, I have never said that Apple will fall back when Steve passed away because I wasn't into the tech space yet. Second, I never said Apple as a whole will fall. Third, you don't have to have to be mean to someone online and say s…

Number of sales telling is it junk or great tablet. U can enjoy with empty pocket.

Phone finder

All brands Rumor mill

Home News Reviews Compare Coverage Glossary FAQ RSS feed

Youtube Facebook Twitter Instagram

© 2000-2022 GSMArena.com Mobile version Android app Tools Contact us Merch store Privacy Terms of use Change Ad Consent Do not sell my data

source