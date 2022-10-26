Shiba Inu: Long-Term Holders Are Increasing as Investors Shift Focus – U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Per IntoTheBlock data, the number of Shiba Inu’s long-term holders is increasing. According to IntoTheBlock’s data on holders’ composition by time held, 26% of SHIB holders have held onto their tokens for more than a year, 70% have held within a year, while 4% have held onto their tokens for less than a month.

In mid-June, U.Today reported the percentage of Shiba Inu’s long-term holders as 19%, while that of midterm holders was then 77%, only 3% held onto their tokens for less than a month at the time.

Back in late December 2021, it was reported that Shiba Inu holders were largely short and midterm holders, with the percentage of each category given as 14% and 86%, respectively. At that point, the percentage of long-term holders, or those that have held for more than a year, was zero.

Fast forward to now, and the Shiba Inu holders’ composition has shifted dramatically, with long-term owners now outnumbering short-term owners. This might imply a shift in investor focus from a short-term view to a long-term one. This comes as the crypto markets entered into a “bearish phase” or “crypto winter’’, in which altcoins saw between 70%-80% of their present peaks wiped off.

Cryptocurrencies are trying to recover from a rout this year that was largely driven by the Fed’s shift to monetary tightening and resulting leveraged blowups, such as the collapse of crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital. At the time of publication, SHIB was changing hands at $0.00001229, up 6.47% in the last 24 hours.

According to WhaleStats, Shiba Inu continues to set record-breaking milestones in its holder count, reaching over 1,215,000 holders. At the time of publication, the number of Shiba Inu holders was 1,215,377 per WhaleStats data. This signifies a long-term investor interest and, therefore, remains a positive sign.

Shiba Inu has also returned as the biggest token holding for the top 100 ETH whales. A WhaleStats analysis of the top 100 Shiba Inu holders reveals an increase of 28.29% and 33.32% of the average SHIB balance and value for this category of addresses. Trading volumes also jumped by 53.93% while NetFlow was up 73.12%.

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

