The best Apple Watch Ultra prices in October 2022 – Creative Bloq

These are the best Apple Watch Ultra prices and deals we can find.

Let’s be honest – finding rock-bottom Apple Watch Ultra prices right now just isn’t realistic, as the über-Apple Watch was only released on 23 September 2022, and boasts some of the best features of any Apple Watch to date.

First of all, let’s look at those features. The 49mm Apple Watch Ultra comes with the most precise duel-frequency GPS to date, making it the Apple Watch for calculating distance, pace and precision map reading. It’s brought in two speakers making calls and communication with Siri all that more easy. Aiming itself at most active amongst us, the Ultra has a 86-decibel siren that can be heard 180 metres away, and three smart mics that can pick up your voice even in windy, noisy environments. Add to that up to 2,000 nits of brightness, a depth gauge, a side button which holds a host of safety features, and the all new customisable action button, and you’ve got a pretty impressive Apple Watch. As our five star Apple Watch Ultra review details, this is one mightily impressive time-teller.

And that is all represented in the Apple Watch Ultra price. Right now, the retail Apple Watch Ultra price is $799/£849. Now, considering that the other brand new Apple Watch 8 is currently on sale for $399/£419, and shares many of the Apple Watch Ultra’s features (but not all), it’s safe to say that the Apple Watch Ultra is not for everybody. But if you need the absolute best high-end, full-featured Apple Watch right now, it’s the only one to get.

Of course, if you want lots of features, but the lowest price possible, then you might want to check out the current best Apple Watch Series 7 prices right now.



The most high-tech Apple Watch on sale.

Size: 49mm | Chip : S7 dual-core processor | Always on screen: Yes | ECG and blood oxygen: Yes | Cellular: Yes | Brightness : Up to 2,000 nits

Although we can promise that the lowest Apple Watch Ultra prices will be covered on this page, as and when those Apple Watch Ultra deals go live, we also want to be totally honest. Apple’s mega watch only got released in September this year, so we haven’t seen any Apple Watch Ultra price reductions so far. That’s not to say there won’t be any, and with the upcoming Amazon Prime Early Access Apple deals, not to mention November’s Apple Black Friday deals on the horizon, we think there will be a few great Apple Watch Ultra price drops coming up.

So to be clear – you can buy the cellular and GPS model for $799/£849 direct from Apple and from all the usual retailers online. If past Apple Watches are anything to go by, we think that there will be a few great Apple Watch Ultra price reductions this Black Friday, but we’re talking $10 or $20. That’s what we saw with the Apple Watch Series 7, but then there was a massive demand on that model, and stock vanished for a time being. We hope that’s not going to happen with the Apple Watch Ultra, but we advise bookmarking this page and making the most of the Apple Watch Ultra deals as and when they come up, to avoid disappointment.

The latest, biggest and best Apple Watch Ultra will set you back $799 in the US and £849 in the UK, depending on what retailer you buy it from. For that wad of cash you get the 49mm display with GPS and cellular (there is no GPS-only model). In context, the new Apple Watch Series 8 is on sale for $399/£419, but does not have all the features of the Ultra.

That depends on what you want it for. If you want a smart watch to tell you the time, and not much more, then no. There are many cheaper smart watches (and not-so-smart watches) that will do the job.

The Apple Watch Ultra is squarely aimed at sports nuts and fitness freaks. It has many amazing health and safety features that will be perfect if you’re doing extreme sport in the wild. It also looks amazing with its big 49mm always on retina display, that has up to 2,000 nits brightness.

The Apple Watch Ultra was launched on Friday 23 September 2022, alongside the Apple Watch Series 8, and the newest Apple Watch SE.

