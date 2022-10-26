Stimulus update: Exact date $1050 one-time inflation relief check payments will be sent out revealed – Washington Examiner

People living in California may be eligible for a state-issued direct payment of over $1,000.
The payment, intended to combat rising inflation, has been titled the Middle Class Tax Refund by the California government and is set to be sent out to eligible residents starting next month. All of the payments will be given to residents either through direct deposit or state-issued debit cards and will all be distributed by January next year.
To be eligible for this payment, applicants must have been residents of California for six months during the 2020 tax year, have filed their 2020 taxes by Oct. 15, 2021, and have earned less than $250,000 a year for single filers or less than $500,000 a year for couples in that year. The state has also said that if someone was eligible to be claimed as a dependent for taxes in 2020, he or she is ineligible for this specific tax refund program.
The amount that recipients receive from the refund will depend on their income and if they have any dependents.
On the low end, single filers who make between $125,001 and $250,000 with no dependents will receive a payment of $200. On the high end, married filers, who make $150,000 or less and have a dependent will receive a payment of $1,050.
California is one of several states trying several solutions to provide relief to citizens struggling amid high inflation.
Additional information on this state-issued payment can be found on the state’s website.
