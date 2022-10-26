The greatest Christmas movie of all time is coming back to HBO Max – Boing Boing

There are more Christmas movies than one can shake a candy cane at. No matter what mood you’re in, there’s a film that fits your holiday disposition. However, despite how entertaining it is to watch movies that reflect your current emotional state, nothing can top flicks that mirror your station in life and relation to the holidays.

Sure, Jingle All the Way is an engaging watch for everyone, but parents-desperately searching for their child’s dream Christmas gift- understand the film on a cellular level. Or on the opposing end, classics like A Peanuts Christmas may stoke nostalgia in older fans, but the kids in the audience can’t help but feel more attached to the movie’s narrative due to their age. And then you have A Christmas Story, which speaks to every level of the Christmas experience in one superbly crafted film.

In the trailer linked above, you can check out the first look at HBO Max’s A Christmas Story Christmas.

Like its protagonist, the Creed franchise (previously at Boing Boing) couldn’t solely rely on the prestige of its name alone to earn fans’ respect. There was no amount of correlation to the esteemed Rocky franchise that would’ve kept the first film afloat without Creed possessing solid execution of its own. Through the combined efforts of the supremely talented Ryan Coogler and… READ THE REST

With The Batman, Matt Reeves gave long-time fans of the Caped crusader the movie they’d been craving for decades. Despite their popularity, every cinematic version of Batman has always been a little off in terms of characterization. One of the glaring omissions from Batman’s film persona was his unparalleled deductive ability. When you think about it,… READ THE REST

It’s shocking that Creed worked. On paper, yet another Rocky sequel- and a spin-off at that- should have been dead in the water. However, in the hands of Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan, Creed went from being a silly project into a legitimately entertaining project. In addition to a competent script and a solid performance from Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester… READ THE REST

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If you want to increase productivity in your workflow at home or the office, upgrading your software should be a no-brainer. Microsoft Office Home and Business 2021 for Mac can help you deliver better-quality… READ THE REST

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. While our brains may be at capacity in terms of storage, our noggin space looks void compared to the digital organization throughout the electronics we work on. Finding a safe home for all those files is challenging… READ THE REST

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Got a lot on your mind? If you have debilitating anxiety, a sleepless night and bad dreams may also follow (which can’t be worse than real life at this point). But, when… READ THE REST

Read the rules you agree to by using this website in our Terms of Service.

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.

Boing Boing uses cookies and analytics trackers, and is supported by advertising, merchandise sales and affiliate links. Read about what we do with the data we gather in our Privacy Policy.

Who will be eaten first? Our forum rules are detailed in the Community Guidelines.

Boing Boing is published under a Creative Commons license except where otherwise noted.

source