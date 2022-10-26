WestCoast NFT picks crypto news website CoinChapter as its official media partner – ANI News

ANI | Updated: Oct 04, 2022 13:51 IST

Alberta [Canada], October 4 (ANI/ATK): WestCoastNFT, a Canada-based nonfungible token (NFT) development firm, has picked CoinChapter.com, an emerging crypto news website, as its official media partner.

Active since 2015, CoinChapter has been serving the industry with its day-to-day coverages of several cryptocurrencies, including news, fundamental, and technical analysis. Lately, the website has boosted its coverage of NFT projects, an emerging industry of digital collectibles whose net worth crossed USD 15 billion in 2021.

Steve Mitobe, the founder of WestCoast NFT, notes CoinChapter’s supersonic growth in recent years and how it could allow WestCoastNFT to boost its online presence worldwide.

“WestCoast NFT and CoinChapter share the desire of taking NFT coverages in every part of the world. The emergence of Web3 and people’s potential switch to metaverse that would have them launch their personalized digital avatars has inspired us to take NFT coverages to the next level.”

“We believe CoinChapter’s amazing command on the NFT market would enable WestCoast NFT to reach more businesses worldwide.”

Neal Wright, the managing editor at https://coinchapter.com, reciprocates unequivocally, noting that partnering with WestCoast NFT exposes their portal to the latest NFT statistics, which can be shaped into articulative and accurate reports for the sector down the road.

“We welcome WestCoast NFT as a de-facto sponsor so we could have the means to cover the NFT sector broadly. Yes, that includes the plans to have a dedicated NFT coverage team in the future.”

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

WestCoastNFT

Canada-based nonfungible token

market

latest statistics

businesses worldwide

Official Media Partner

Dabur acquires majority stake in Badshah Masala in Rs 588-cr deal

Updated: Oct 26, 2022 18:06 IST

Hero MotoCorp to debut in Philippines' market after pact with Terrafirma Motors

Updated: Oct 26, 2022 15:57 IST

Visa posts better-than-market-estimate quarterly earnings

Updated: Oct 26, 2022 15:43 IST

Extrieve creates headlines by extending Diwali bonus to former staff

Updated: Oct 26, 2022 14:29 IST

Simpl acquires Co-Powered By Partner Rights for Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023

Updated: Oct 26, 2022 14:06 IST

Zydus gets USFDA's final nod to market antifungal Micafungin for injection

Updated: Oct 26, 2022 13:55 IST

Systems Change for Youth Mental Health, a new initiative from Grand Challenges Canada in Discussion with India's Policymakers Forum for Mental Health: 2022

copyrights © aninews.in | All rights Reserved

source