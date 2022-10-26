Apple's M2 MacBook Air drops to $1,049 in early Black Friday price war – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2022, Quiller Media, Inc.

MacBook Air M2 price war is in effect.

Steeper price drops are in effect on Apple’s 2022 MacBook Air with the M2 chip, knocking up to $150 off every single model ahead of Black Friday.

Apple resellers are embroiled in a price war this Wednesday, with MacBook Air deals front and center. For a limited time, save $150 on the standard MacBook Air with Apple’s M2 chip, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD at B&H, Amazon and Best Buy.

Those with a little wiggle room in the budget that are looking to future proof the purchase can also save on every single CTO model, including top-of-the-line models with 24GB of memory and additional storage. You can find all of the discounts in our M2 MacBook Air Price Guide.

You can also hop over to Apple Authorized Reseller Adorama directly and shop through this activation link with exclusive promo code APINSIDER to see how much you can save on every set of specs. Not only are the systems themselves discounted at Adorama, but AppleCare is also $40 off with the same APINSIDER discount code. Detailed step-by-step instructions for redeeming the coupon can be found on this help page.

Wondering which options are best for you? In our hands-on MacBook Air M2 review, we found the redesigned ultraportable offers decent performance improvements, especially with graphics, over the last-gen model and is a better value than the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2. While the standard 256GB configuration is perfectly fine for folks wanting to stick to the lowest M2 price point, SSD speeds will improve with a bump up to at least 512GB.

AppleInsider and Apple Authorized Resellers are also running specials on Apple Watch and 14-inch MacBook Pro hardware that will not only deliver the lowest prices on many of the items, but also throw in bonus savings on accessories, software and more. Here are just a few of the deals going on this week:

