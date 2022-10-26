Android 14 will force devices to support modern AV1 video coding – HC Newsroom

Stable HarmonyOS 3 starts to rolling out for 21 Huawei devices

Android 13 is still relying on the top of the news section. However, Google has started lifting its hammer for a new and game-changing system. Yes, we are talking about the upcoming Android 14 that has some new tweaks regarding the AV1 video coding.

According to the latest information, the US manufacturer has made the support of AV1 video coding format mandatory for Android 14 devices. As a result, if the manufacturers want to fetch the latest version of Android to their smart gadgets then they must add the support of the AV1 codec in their internal system.

What is the AV1 codec?

After the satellite connectivity feature, Android 14 is now covering the AV1 codec topic. Generally, this is an open, and license-free video coding format. It is mainly used for video transmission and compression purposes.

Besides, AV1 is a modern and improved compression system that is quite efficient at work. It consumes fewer data and energy without affecting or reducing the video quality. In the latest edition, this code is available in the Android Open Source Project Gerrit. It reads:

“As per Android CDD (Compatibility Definition Document) 14, section 2.2.2 and section 2.6, handheld and tablet device implementations must support decoding AV1.”

Consequently, this makes clear that those devices that are eagerly waiting for the Android 14 interface need some amendments in their system. Only then they would be able to gain the enjoyable and thoughtful benefits of the upcoming software.



64-bit change!

Another significant change that Android 14 will bring to its surface is 64-bit-apps. As per the reports, those smart gadgets that stand over the Armv9 CPU architecture can only support the 64-bit-apps. This major change is for all those latest processors that equip the Armv9 framework. For instance, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

This makes a sense of finally marking a full stop at the 32-bit-only applications. So far, Apple has taken this decision in 2017, and following the lead, Google is next.

Apart from these major pinches, the predictive back gesture also came into the limelight and is rumored to make its way in Android 14. The respective feature made its debut in Android 13 and there are chances to catch it once again with the upcoming version.

However, we still need some time to bring everything in sequence. Let’s see what else Google is planning to bring to the Android 14 platform.



Google continues to bring new features and reflective services. The same goes with the Android 13 operating system which brings a very efficient per-app language feature on its board.

Though all the Android 13 features are worth praising. Yet, per-app language is a game changer in the latest software. It’s something that users have been looking for a long time. The feature not only makes your app experience efficient but also provides more benefits.

Ever happened that you wanted to change the language for a specific application, but ended up changing it for your entire handset? If yes, then Android 13 Per-App language is the right tool for you.

What is Per-App Language?

As the name suggests, the feature prefers a language for every particular application on your phone. Now you have the option to set a convenient language on a per-app basis without changing the language settings for the whole device system.

If you are a bilingual user like me or multilingual then you can easily understand how this feature will play a crucial role in uplifting the app’s efficiency. While I’m proficient in English, I prefer French most of the time due to which, I often need to deal with inappropriate translating apps.

But finally, the restrictions are over. Now I can easily set the apps with the French language. The best part of this feature is it supports most of the applications of your phone. Hence, you are free to apply any language to a specific app on your device.

Interestingly, the respective feature is useful in several ways. For instance, if you are learning a new language, then apply the particular language to some of the apps. Consequently, this will help you in leaving the default system language for some time and will indulge you with the preferred vocabulary.



How to access this feature?

First, you need to upgrade your device to the latest Android 13 software. Without this step, you cannot enjoy the benefits of this feature. Once done, you can follow the instructions given below:

Open the Settings menu

Scroll down and select the System option

Tap on the Languages and Input option

Choose App Languages

Now check the apps that you would like to change the language for

Tap the application and select the new language

It might happen that you will not see the change immediately. Hence, don’t panic. Just try restarting your device. This could probably show you a few changes in certain app adjustments.

Further, you may not find many apps supporting this thoughtful feature at the moment. When I tried this feature, I only found 40 percent of the apps in the per-app language list.

But this isn’t a big issue, as the new feature is quite in demand among consumers. So if not now, the company will push the per-app language feature support to more applications in the time ahead.

Do you like this feature? Despite the answer, I would recommend giving a try to the Android 13 Per-App Language function, as it brings convenience to your fingertips.

A few weeks ago, Google launched Android 13 for its users. Yet we have started hearing new bell rings for the next Android version. Android 14 is appearing in the headlines with incredible features for all the flagships and low-end devices.

So far, the US tech maker has given some ultimate software products to its gadgets. The company has not only maintained high-tech models but also looked after budget-friendly phones and constantly served them with the latest Android builds.

As of now, Google has started the preparations for the next operating system. The company is going to unveil the system with super-ultra features. For instance, back gestures, satellite connectivity, AV1 video coding format, and more.

However, some signs hint that Android 14 could be a trouble for low-end devices. Why? Here is a great theory that defines why and how the upcoming Android version won’t benefit minimum-range gadgets.

Why there is doubt about the low-end device

Whenever a company releases a new build, it also publishes a list of eligible devices. That is because not all the models fulfill the requirement of a new system. Consequently, it’s the software that changes every time and not the handset.

Meanwhile, if we talk about budget-friendly phones, then these are the cheap versions of high-end devices. In other words, these devices provide you efficient experience with minimal storage, memory, and characteristics. But, often such parts start performing abnormally with huge upgrades.

Based on this fact, Google has changed its algorithms for Android 14. As a result, the tech makers have to assemble some mandatory changes in their devices so that they could adapt to the forthcoming operating systems.



Android 14 means massive changes

After going into the details, I feel that Android 14 means massive changes to devices. With the new operating system, Google is introducing several new regulations as well. Eventually, these rules are quite tough for cost-effective devices.

AV1 codec formatting

The list of rules begins with a new video coding format. It is a modern and improved compression system that consumes less data and energy without affecting video quality. As per the Android developers, this is a significant addition and every handheld device must support it.

Accordingly, this indicates that manufacturers have to mold their hardware products to get the Android 14 system.

64-bit apps are necessary

Google’s next step is to eliminate the 32-bit-apps in the devices. Yes, now the smartphones interested in Android 14 must have the Armv9 CPU framework, and should only support 64-bit-apps.

Till now, Android was supporting the 32-bit-apps, since they were popular in some markets. However, this has made the company lag behind iOS. Hence, to pace up in the market, Google has taken this decision.

Satellite Connectivity could also make some new changes

Yes, the details speak that Android 14 will bring satellite connectivity support. Though, I didn’t hear any changes for the devices in this aspect. Perhaps, it’s a new addition and could appear with some mandatory rules.

At some point, these changes are good for the upcoming Android-based models. But, this would greatly affect the low-end gadgets in the market. While Android 14 could be a blessing for tech-pack models, it might be a bane for cost-effective devices.

Google has launched Android 13 and it accompanies various features that are far better than the previous builds. In other words, the company has tried to give a revamped look to your device with new software.

However, on diving into the depths, we found something that is a little unusual. Comparatively, Android 13 carries those features that have already been there in devices for so long. Does this mean that Android 13 is just a modified version of previous systems?

Let’s explore this question in more detail

Android 13: Latest Operating System

Being a new product, Android 13 has collected several benefits in its pocket for users. As of now, there are more options in the Material You theme. Besides, the per-app language function is a significant feature to use in devices.

On the flip side, we get a redesigned media player, a revamped photo picker, and optimizations to various old functions. But aren’t these features already in a good condition with the Android 12 operating system? If yes, then what exactly has changed?

Android 13 Material You: Color additions

Material You came into existence with Android 12 software. The feature pulls out some eye-catching color schemes from the screen’s wallpaper and applies them to the overall user interface of the device. Moreover, any app can flexibly adopt this theme.

Notably, Android 13 has molded the Material You features by adding some more designs and color options. There are up to 16 new color themes to extract from wallpaper. Now you won’t be just limited to a handful of picks but can explore more ideas to make your screen look attractive.



Android 13 App-themed icons: First-ever feature

Yes, in this aspect, Android 13 is the first Android system to introduce themed icons for third-party apps. Surprisingly, various foreign developers have agreed to this association. For instance, WhatsApp, Spotify, Reddit, LinkedIn, 1Password, Pinterest, Telegram, and more are already supporting the system.

This feature will provide a similar look to your entire home screen and apps. Further, the company has added a new navigation bar that looks better than that of Android 10 software. However, the addition does not show significant use.

Android 13 Per-app language

The rumors for the Per-app language feature have filled us with excitement. However, when we jumped into the stable version, the excitement vanished in an eye blink. As per the hearsay, the feature was expected to support every app.

Moreover, even the beta versions introduced the feature with the same highlights. But the major upgrade changed the statement. Currently, the feature is only applicable to those apps that official states support for multiple languages.



Android 13 Pixel Launcher:

In comparison to Android 12, the company doesn’t make much difference in the Android 13 Pixel Launcher. It has just given a touch-up to the search functions. While Android 12 has separate search bars for both net services and local content, Android 13 has just complied with both elements.

If we make a round on all the components of the latest operating system. Then we have both good and painful things. However, the notable benefits are the per-app language which makes Android stand out with the iOS multilingual feature. And the efficient Material You additions.

Undoubtedly, there would be more hidden changes that are not visible at the moment. Even these changes are good enough. But they do not satisfy a major upgrade.

