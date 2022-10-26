Tesla doubles Model Y output at German plant – Automotive News Europe

Tesla’s German plant in Gruenheide, outside Berlin, began producing Model Y cars in March.

BERLIN — Tesla has doubled production of the Model Y at its European plant in Germany since the summer.

Output of the electric SUV is steadily increasing and has now exceeded 2,000 Model Ys a week, Automotive News Europe sister publication Automobilwoche reported.

However, that still leaves Tesla short of its target as the current tally corresponds to about one-fifth of the planned full capacity utilization.

The company aims to produce 500,000 electric cars a year at its factory, in Grunheide near Berlin, when production is fully ramped up.

In the summer, 1,000 cars per week were built.

“In the production ramp up, Giga Berlin has reached another milestone of 2,000 cars produced in one week with very good quality and is ramping up rapidly,” Tesla CEO Elon Musk said during the company’s recent quarterly earnings presentation.

The factory opened in March.

Tesla is also building a battery factory on the site. However, due to the prospect of tax incentives in the U.S., Tesla’s priority is initially on battery production in Austin, Texas.

On the earnings call, Musk said that he thinks a recession will last until the spring of 2024, after saying earlier in the week that “a recession of sorts” in China and Europe was weighing on demand for Tesla’s cars.

Tesla topped EV registrations in Germany through September, beating VW by 6,000 vehicles.

