Daily recommendations on major: EUR/USD suggests further 'volatile' swings above 0.9537 – FXStreet

Euro’s rise from Oct’s 0.9632 trough to 0.9875 last Tue suggests further ‘volatile’ swings above Sep’s 2-decade trough at 0.9537 would continue, yesterday’s break of 0.9899 to 0.9976 would re-test 0.9999, above extends said upmove from 0.9537 towards 1.0050 objective later.

On the downside, only a daily close below 0.9899 would indicate a temporary top made and risk weakness towards 0.9849, then 0.9808.

Australia CPI, Japan leading indicator, coincident index.

France consumer confidence, Italy trade balance, Swiss investor sentiment.

U.S. MBA mortgage application, building permits, goods trade balance, wholesale inventories, new home sales and Canada BOC rate decision.

The AUD/USD pair traded as high as 0.6510 on Wednesday, retaining gains around 0.6500. The greenback kept weakening on the back of speculation the US Federal Reserve will decelerate the pace of tightening before year-end.

EUR/USD trades in the 1.0070/80 price zone, up over 100 pips ahead of first-tier events affecting both economies. US Q3 Gross Domestic Product and the European Central Bank decision anticipate another volatile day.

Gold soared to $1,674.84 its highest in over two weeks. The advance came by the hand of broad dollar’s weakness, as market participants started getting rid of the safe-haven currency amid speculation the Fed will slow the pace of quantitative tightening.

Ethereum price stuns the market as an impressive bull run unfolds. Key levels have been defined to gauge the strength of the bulls.

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release its first estimate of the third-quarter GDP on Thursday. Markets forecast the US economy to expand at an annualized rate of 2.4% following the 0.6% contraction recorded in the second quarter.

