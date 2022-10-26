Best Amazon Prime Day Deals – Tech Advisor

When you purchase through links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence .

Amazon Prime Day is one of the biggest sales events in the world, with the retail giant offering deals and discounts that rival Black Friday – and now it comes twice a year.

2022 saw the introduction of the Prime Early Access Sale in October, but the next big Amazon event will be the proper Prime Day, which will likely take place in July 2023.

The event usually lasts for two full days. The only catch is that to participate you have to be an Amazon Prime subscriber, with all the deals reserved for those who subscribe to Amazon’s subscription service.

It’s worth it though. So far we’ve seen big savings on smart home devices, laptops, phones, smartwatches, and Amazon’s own devices of course.

Amazon doesn’t announce the official Prime Day dates until shortly before the sale kicks off, but it normally takes place in June or July.

In 2022, it ran over 12-13 July, while the year before it was in late June. 2020’s Prime Day was shifted to October by the pandemic, but before that it ran in mid-July for five years in a row, so that’s the most likely spot.

While Amazon itself may be a global phenomenon, Prime Day actually isn’t, with a distinct focus on Europe – plus little places like the US and China. Still, it’s hardly niche – here are the countries that took part in Prime Day 2022, as it will likely be a similar list for 2023:

Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the U.K., and the U.S.

Below are a few excellent Amazon deals that are currently available. We start with the best US Amazon deals and then list our favourite Amazon UK deals.

From: Amazon

Was: $149.98

Now: $59.99 ($89.99 off)

Save a massive 60% on this bundle combining the 1080p HD wired video doorbell, which has two-ways talk and advanced motion detection with the Echo Show 5. You can also get the Echo Show 5 bundled with the Ring Video Doorbell in Venetian Bronze for less than half price.

From: Amazon

Was: $39.99

Now: $24.99 ($15 off)

If you prefer a box rather than a stick, then the Roku Express 4K+ offers 4K picture quality and has this design. Plus, it’s going for $25 right now.

From: Amazon

Was: $529.99

Now: $378.95 ($151.04)

It’s not the lowest price seen on Amazon but it’s not far off and a great chance to get a powerful Samsung tablet for under $400.

The deal is just for the Mystic Black colour with 64GB storage and includes an S Pen stylus.

From: Amazon

Was: $539.99

Now: $438 ($101.99 off)

If you’re in the market for a solid convertible Chromebook, look no further. The Asus Flip C434 is available with a useful saving at Amazon.

From: Amazon

Was: $279.99

Now: $199.99 ($80 off)

This new Kindle model is IPX8 rated, so you can chill by the pool or in the bath while you read. This model is ad free, with a champagne finish and 32GB of storage. It has a 7”, 300ppi Paperwhite display, which you can color customize.

If you’re based in the UK, here’s a separate set of savings available in Britain:

From: Amazon UK

Was: £49.99

Now: £19.99 (£30 off)

The latest Echo Dot has a new design and faster, more power-efficient processor than the cheaper Echo Dot (3rd gen). It’s a great buy even without the discount. Read our Echo Dot (4th gen) review for more info.

From: Amazon

Was: £89.99

Now: £39.99 (56% off)

Get the older model Inspire 2 tracker for under £50, far cheaper than the new Inspire 3 – but with almost exactly the same tracking tech.

From: Amazon

Was: £209

Now: £159 (24% off)

Save £50 on the Redmi Note 10 5G, which achieved 4/5 stars in our expert review.

From: Amazon

Was: £344.98

Now: £291.95 (£53 off)

This Prime exclusive deal slashes over £50 off the Switch OLED with the Lego Harry Potter Collection.

It’s difficult to predict which deals will be the biggest and best each year, but looking at previous Prime Days does give us a good sense – and Amazon itself has already hinted at some of the deals we can expect.

There isn’t much science to this. Amazon is sure to have Echo, Fire, Kindle, and Ring discounts on Prime Day as they have in the past.

That won’t be it though. Amazon has previously delivered offers including free three-month trials of Audible and Kindle Unlimited and four months of Amazon Music Unlimited, plus discounts on purchases across Prime Video and Amazon Fresh, and even free games through Prime Gaming.

Though what we’d really like to see is an extended Prime trial beyond the current 30-day limit.

With so many products on offer, it can be overwhelming to know what to buy and whether you should buy it. Here are few things to keep in mind:

Prime Day is a major sale event hosted by Amazon that offers exclusive discounts to its Prime members. Amazon launched its first Prime Day in the summer of 2015, to celebrate its 20th birthday. Prime Day 2022 was the company’s eighth such event, now joined by the inaugural Prime Early Access Sale.

Customers need to have a Prime membership to access Prime Day promotions or deals. Here’s our step-by-step guide on signing up, or go to Amazon now to get its 30-day free trial.

The Amazon Prime service started out as a way to get unlimited next-day delivery, but quickly evolved to include additional benefits such as access to Amazon’s Netflix rival service, Prime Video, Twitch gaming, Prime Now and more. Here’s everything you need to know about Amazon Prime benefits.

As mentioned, the catch to Prime Day is you need to be an Amazon Prime customer to access the deals.

Remember Amazon also offers a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime, and even free trial Prime members can get Amazon Prime Day deals. You can sign up to the Amazon Prime free trial here.

You can find out more about Amazon Prime and the huge number of features it offers in our complete guide to Amazon Prime.

Be sure to cancel your subscription before your free trial ends to avoid being charged, unless of course you find yourself enjoying it! Find out more about how to cancel your subscription properly here.

If you’ve previously had a free trial of Amazon Prime, you might be surprised to hear that you can do so again if it has been more than a year since your last trial.

