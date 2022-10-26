This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. Distribution and use of this material are governed by our Subscriber Agreement and by copyright law. For non-personal use or to order multiple copies, please contact Dow Jones Reprints at 1-800-843-0008 or visit www.djreprints.com.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/elon-musks-revived-twitter-deal-could-saddle-banks-with-big-losses-11665069334
Listen to article
(2 minutes)
Banks that agreed to fund .css-1h1us5y-StyledLink{color:var(–interactive-text-color);-webkit-text-decoration:underline;text-decoration:underline;}.css-1h1us5y-StyledLink:hover{-webkit-text-decoration:none;text-decoration:none;}Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter are facing the possibility of big losses now that the billionaire has shifted course and indicated a willingness to follow through with the deal, in the latest sign of trouble for debt markets that are crucial for funding takeovers.
The $44 billion deal, which Mr. Musk had been trying to walk away from, would be paid for in part with some $13 billion of debt seven banks including Morgan Stanley Bank of America and Barclays PLC agreed to provide when the takeover was sealed in April.
Continue reading your article with
a WSJ membership
Already a member? .css-16c7pto-SnippetSignInLink{-webkit-text-decoration:underline;text-decoration:underline;cursor:pointer;}Sign In
WSJ Membership
Customer Service
Tools & Features
Ads
More
Dow Jones Products
WSJ Membership
Customer Service
Tools & Features
Ads
More
Copyright ©2022 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. Distribution and use of this material are governed by our Subscriber Agreement and by copyright law. For non-personal use or to order multiple copies, please contact Dow Jones Reprints at 1-800-843-0008 or visit www.djreprints.com.
Elon Musk's Revived Twitter Deal Could Saddle Banks With Big Losses – The Wall Street Journal
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. Distribution and use of this material are governed by our Subscriber Agreement and by copyright law. For non-personal use or to order multiple copies, please contact Dow Jones Reprints at 1-800-843-0008 or visit www.djreprints.com.