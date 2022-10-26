Elon Musk's Revived Twitter Deal Could Saddle Banks With Big Losses – The Wall Street Journal

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. Distribution and use of this material are governed by our Subscriber Agreement and by copyright law. For non-personal use or to order multiple copies, please contact Dow Jones Reprints at 1-800-843-0008 or visit www.djreprints.com.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/elon-musks-revived-twitter-deal-could-saddle-banks-with-big-losses-11665069334

Listen to article

(2 minutes)

Banks that agreed to fund .css-1h1us5y-StyledLink{color:var(–interactive-text-color);-webkit-text-decoration:underline;text-decoration:underline;}.css-1h1us5y-StyledLink:hover{-webkit-text-decoration:none;text-decoration:none;}Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter are facing the possibility of big losses now that the billionaire has shifted course and indicated a willingness to follow through with the deal, in the latest sign of trouble for debt markets that are crucial for funding takeovers.

The $44 billion deal, which Mr. Musk had been trying to walk away from, would be paid for in part with some $13 billion of debt seven banks including Morgan Stanley Bank of America and Barclays PLC agreed to provide when the takeover was sealed in April.

Continue reading your article with

a WSJ membership

Already a member? .css-16c7pto-SnippetSignInLink{-webkit-text-decoration:underline;text-decoration:underline;cursor:pointer;}Sign In

WSJ Membership

Customer Service

Tools & Features

Ads

More

Dow Jones Products

WSJ Membership

Customer Service

Tools & Features

Ads

More

Copyright © 2022 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. Distribution and use of this material are governed by our Subscriber Agreement and by copyright law. For non-personal use or to order multiple copies, please contact Dow Jones Reprints at 1-800-843-0008 or visit www.djreprints.com.

source