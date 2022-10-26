Apple begins new iPad and M2 iPad Pro deliveries and in-store pickups across North America – The Apple Post

Customers across North America, including those in the United States and Canada, are now beginning to receive the redesigned entry-level iPad and new M2 iPad Pro as deliveries and in-store pickups begin across the continent, following Australia and New Zealand, Asia, the Middle East and Europe, where pre-orders started to arrive over the past several hours because of the international time differences.
As North America begins to wake up, Apple is now beginning to open the doors to its stores and start making home deliveries for the new devices, which are available today alongside the all-new Magic Keyboard Folio for the entry-level iPad.
Because of the sheer size of the continent, some customers on the West Coast of the United States will have a couple of additional hours of waiting before their pre-ordered devices begin to arrive.
Apple’s redesigned entry-level iPad features a large 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, the Apple A14 Bionic chip, a new landscape camera, USB-C, support for the new Magic Keyboard Folio, and more with a starting price of $449 (US).
Powered by the M2 chip, Apple’s new iPad Pro has been met with mixed reviews, offering a significant performance boost but relatively minor upgrades over the previous M1 model.
The new iPad Pro features an 8-core CPU — up to 15 percent faster than the M1 chip in the previous iPad Pro — with advancements in both performance and efficiency cores, and a 10-core GPU, delivering up to 35 percent faster graphics performance.
Follow @TheApplePost on Twitter for the latest coverage and analysis on all things Apple. Read the day’s latest stories and stay on top of the latest Apple news, iPhone leaks and Mac rumors with the theapplepost.com app – available from the App Store.
The Apple Post publishes the latest Apple news, iPhone leaks, Mac rumors and in-depth HomeKit guides, sharing coverage and analysis on all things Apple.
Read the day’s latest stories and receive breaking news alerts with the theapplepost.com app – available on the App Store.
Have a tip? Share your story
Follow Us
Home Latest News Apple begins new iPad and M2 iPad Pro deliveries and in-store pickups...