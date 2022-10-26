Resurgence for NFTs? Big Eyes Coin, ApeCoin, and Solana: Three Crypto Projects Banking on a Non-Fungible Renaissance – The Cryptonomist

Warning about Bitcoin Bank and Intesa Sanpaolo

By Crypto Advertising – 26 Oct 2022

SPONSORED POST*

Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs) were among the hottest topics in cryptocurrency last year. The basic premise is that blockchain technology allows the purchase of a digital certificate of ownership. This ‘token’ is unique and proves that the buyer is the rightful owner of the ticket’s subject.

NFTs were sold for millions of dollars at the height of their explosive value. The famous ‘Everydays: The First 5000 Days,’ an artwork by Mike Winkelmann, was sold for $69.3M in 2021. This artwork is now worth quite a lot less.

NFTs have been lambasted by many crypto analysts as a burst bubble, a failed experiment that is unlikely to make a comeback.

But if the past years of cryptocurrency speculation have taught enthusiasts anything, it’s that after a bust, there’s usually a boom around the corner. NFTs, like any blockchain project, are likely to be back in a big way once the rest of the crypto market stabilises.

Three cryptocurrencies that are banking on this big Non Fungible comeback are Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Solana (SOL), and ApeCoin (APE).

Find out more about these three tokens and their gamble on future NFT dominance by reading on.

Summary

Solana (SOL) boasts an impressive lineup of features: industry-leading transaction speeds, low taxes and fees, and a constantly evolving network of software and hardware guaranteeing future scalability and innovation for its community.

In July of 2021, Solana (SOL) debuted the NFT collection ‘Degenerate Ape’ on their platform, resulting in a huge surge in value and community engagement. Despite the fall in value experienced by NFTs since that date, Solana has continued to add to its offering of NFTs on its marketplace, signalling its continued trust in the concept’s profitability.

Solana (SOL) has indeed doubled down on its integration of NFTs, now offering more than 20 million unique NFTs for purchase.

The developers of this platform have faith that there will be a time for NFTs to make a return, and they want to be in on the action early.



ApeCoin (APE) wasn’t just made for NFTs – it was born because of them. The founding team, all of whom are NFT holders, were inspired by the ‘Bored Ape Yacht Club,’ an NFT collection by Yuga Labs.

Beginning in March 2022, holders of Bored Ape Yacht Club or Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFTs could claim a fixed amount of ApeCoin (APE) tokens, to kickstart their involvement in the burgeoning APE ecosystem.

So intertwined are ApeCoin (APE) and NFTs that Yuga Labs, the brains behind the most famous and iconic NFT collection the world has seen so far, is not only a listed ApeCoin (APE) community member, but will also use APE as its primary currency for all its upcoming projects.

As a fresh-faced project in its early life, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is making quite the name for itself among crypto maniacs. Its presale has raised almost $9M and counting, its tax-free transactions are enticing investors, and a charity wallet containing 5% of its token supply is raising the project’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) credibility.

The team behind Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has placed their faith in the future of NFTs, with plans to launch an exclusive online space for Big Eyes NFT holders: the ‘Big Eyes Sushi Crew.’ NFT owners will be granted access to this privileged area.

In addition, the team has set itself a haughty goal: to crack into the top 10 rankings for NFT value with Sushi Crew offerings.

Here we have on our hands a development team that has foreseen a resurgence of NFT value and hype and has integrated it into their plans for their token.



NFTs have been a controversial topic ever since they took off in a big way in 2021. All sorts of claims have been made about them, and huge waves of discourse have taken place on social media defending or decrying them.

Wherever you stand on this broad spectrum of opinion regarding this remarkable technology, one thing is certain: they may be down, but they’re not out. As evidenced by the projects above, NFTs aren’t dead, they’re just in hibernation. When they wake up, expect a big shock for everyone who’s written them off.

If Big Eyes Coin’s (BIG) approach to NFTs has excited you, you can claim bonus tokens during the presale phase of the coin by using the code: BEYES910

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigEyesCoin

George Michael Belardinelli – 26 Oct 2022

