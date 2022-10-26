Resurgence for NFTs? Big Eyes Coin, ApeCoin, and Solana: Three Crypto Projects Banking on a Non-Fungible Renaissance – The Cryptonomist

Warning about Bitcoin Bank and Intesa Sanpaolo
Blockchain: conquering the game, even in the Metaverse
Cardano news: ADA would be undervalued
Bruno Cerasi: interview with NFT artist in The Nemesis metaverse
The tax treatment of crypto mining according to the Italian Internal Revenue Service
DeFi and the MiCA: another missed opportunity
The ranking of countries with the most stringent crypto regulations
The European Council approves MiCA regulation for the crypto market
Warning about Bitcoin Bank and Intesa Sanpaolo
UEFA football crypto fund: a multi-million euro scam
Ledger wants to go beyond cryptocurrency wallets
KYC accounts: never so trustworthy but involved in scams
Blockbali 2022 Blockchain & Crypto Conference 25th Nov, Bali
The 22nd Edition of World Blockchain Summit in Dubai
International summit “MetaVentures Bangkok” to be held on Dec. 14–15
Press Release Enter The Metaverse/Blockchain Gaming.
Bruno Cerasi: interview with NFT artist in The Nemesis metaverse
Cardano NFT Column: Wolves of Rome #02
The Nemesis: the first episode of the talk show in the metaverse with NFT artist Bruno Cerasi
Poseidon DAO presents Andrea Chiampo and Raphaël Lacoste
PayPal and Western Union to conquer the crypto world
Bitcoin predictions for 2022
Bitcoin and Gold, the eternal struggle between Satoshi and bullion
The value of the Monero crypto could rise
Bitcoin predictions for 2022
Bitcoin and Gold, the eternal struggle between Satoshi and bullion
Bitcoin Merch: crypto in fashion
The dates of Bitcoin’s halving
Ethereum’s value fluctuates despite Fidelity news
ETH: Ethereum’s price prediction after the Merge
Ethereum PoS: the SEC wants to enforce Know Your Customer on staking
Fidelity Investments Canada: more than $5 million for the Ethereum Index Fund
Russia: Bitcoin mining bill rejected
The tax treatment of crypto mining according to the Italian Internal Revenue Service
New all-time high for Bitcoin hashrate
Russia will provide electricity to Kazakhstan for Bitcoin mining
Tether coin available in 24,000 ATMs in Brazil
USDT rises again, while USDC loses ground
Tether increases reserves in Treasury bills
Fed: it is necessary to regulate DeFi and stablecoins
Why is crypto up today? Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin price Analysis
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu Price Analyses
Bitcoin value analysis and how the Ethereum price is performing
Bitcoin (19k), Ethereum (1.3k), Matic Price Analyses
How to use Bollinger Bands to buy and sell Bitcoin
The CEO of Binance says the future will be DeFi
FBI warns cryptocurrency investors about DeFi vulnerabilities
MakerDAO signs $100 million DAI loan with Huntingdon Valley Bank
DeFi: industry figures drop again
3 best Celsius alternatives in 2022
Notable Crypto: eNFTs and celebrities
Exploding volumes for Reddit NFTs
The new edition of CADAF ART FAIR is coming to New York
What is an NFT in crypto and why are they unique?
World Super League: the new soccer game on the blockchain
Sorare: the zero-emissions fantasy sports game on blockchain
Polygon welcomes GameSwift (formerly StarTerra) to launch Web3 games
Blockchain is at the service of gaming
The Nemesis brings Lucca Comics & Games in the metaverse
The Cryptonomist and The Nemesis launch a new project and create the first talk show in the metaverse
Sports Fashion Industry is breaking all standards by creating unique customer experiences in Meta
Meta launches new Quest Pro devices for Virtual and Mixed Reality
The new edition of CADAF ART FAIR is coming to New York
Crypto Royale: the future of free-to-play crypto or yet another scam?
Alessandro Gianni: the artist enters the world of crypto art and NFTs
NFT in art and beyond: the projects in vogue at the moment
CBDC: Europe and the US investigate, while in Nigeria it is a reality
Binance participates in Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter
The stock performance of Juventus, Amazon and Tesla
Kanye West is now no longer under Adidas contract
CBDC: Europe and the US investigate, while in Nigeria it is a reality
Visa focused on cybersecurity as digital fraudsters evolve
“State of European FinTech”: health of the fintech sector
SWIFT ready to accept cross-border CBDC payments
The price of Ethereum is very low again
Cryptosmart, cryptocurrency tax problem solved by Italian exchange
Binance will auto-convert the main stablecoins into BUSD
UK: new rules for cryptocurrency exchanges
How to use Solidity from Ethereum
Ethereum: how do smart contracts work?
What exactly is a smart contract?
How to use Polygon in DeFi and earn MATIC on AAVE
The price of Ethereum is very low again
Cryptosmart, cryptocurrency tax problem solved by Italian exchange
Binance will auto-convert the main stablecoins into BUSD
UK: new rules for cryptocurrency exchanges
Continuously losing money in the Crypto Market? A 20-year trader share his ways to profit
How to buy, sell and create NFTs on OpenSea. The ultimate guide
How Compound works for lending with cryptocurrencies
Crypto gadgets: new physical device for tracking cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin Beach: the wallet project born in El Salvador expands.
LaLiga Names Divi Official Crypto Wallet for MENA, SEA, & China, in World’s First for a Football League
How to configure a MetaMask wallet
Recover a Bitcoin wallet.dat password in 2 minutes!
By Crypto Advertising – 26 Oct 2022
SPONSORED POST*
Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs) were among the hottest topics in cryptocurrency last year. The basic premise is that blockchain technology allows the purchase of a digital certificate of ownership. This ‘token’ is unique and proves that the buyer is the rightful owner of the ticket’s subject.
NFTs were sold for millions of dollars at the height of their explosive value. The famous ‘Everydays: The First 5000 Days,’ an artwork by Mike Winkelmann, was sold for $69.3M in 2021. This artwork is now worth quite a lot less.
NFTs have been lambasted by many crypto analysts as a burst bubble, a failed experiment that is unlikely to make a comeback.
But if the past years of cryptocurrency speculation have taught enthusiasts anything, it’s that after a bust, there’s usually a boom around the corner. NFTs, like any blockchain project, are likely to be back in a big way once the rest of the crypto market stabilises.
Three cryptocurrencies that are banking on this big Non Fungible comeback are Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Solana (SOL), and ApeCoin (APE).
Find out more about these three tokens and their gamble on future NFT dominance by reading on.
Summary
Solana (SOL) boasts an impressive lineup of features: industry-leading transaction speeds, low taxes and fees, and a constantly evolving network of software and hardware guaranteeing future scalability and innovation for its community.
In July of 2021, Solana (SOL) debuted the NFT collection ‘Degenerate Ape’ on their platform, resulting in a huge surge in value and community engagement. Despite the fall in value experienced by NFTs since that date, Solana has continued to add to its offering of NFTs on its marketplace, signalling its continued trust in the concept’s profitability.
Solana (SOL) has indeed doubled down on its integration of NFTs, now offering more than 20 million unique NFTs for purchase.
The developers of this platform have faith that there will be a time for NFTs to make a return, and they want to be in on the action early.
ApeCoin (APE) wasn’t just made for NFTs – it was born because of them. The founding team, all of whom are NFT holders, were inspired by the ‘Bored Ape Yacht Club,’ an NFT collection by Yuga Labs.
Beginning in March 2022, holders of Bored Ape Yacht Club or Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFTs could claim a fixed amount of ApeCoin (APE) tokens, to kickstart their involvement in the burgeoning APE ecosystem.
So intertwined are ApeCoin (APE) and NFTs that Yuga Labs, the brains behind the most famous and iconic NFT collection the world has seen so far, is not only a listed ApeCoin (APE) community member, but will also use APE as its primary currency for all its upcoming projects.
As a fresh-faced project in its early life, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is making quite the name for itself among crypto maniacs. Its presale has raised almost $9M and counting, its tax-free transactions are enticing investors, and a charity wallet containing 5% of its token supply is raising the project’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) credibility.
The team behind Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has placed their faith in the future of NFTs, with plans to launch an exclusive online space for Big Eyes NFT holders: the ‘Big Eyes Sushi Crew.’ NFT owners will be granted access to this privileged area.
In addition, the team has set itself a haughty goal: to crack into the top 10 rankings for NFT value with Sushi Crew offerings.
Here we have on our hands a development team that has foreseen a resurgence of NFT value and hype and has integrated it into their plans for their token.
NFTs have been a controversial topic ever since they took off in a big way in 2021. All sorts of claims have been made about them, and huge waves of discourse have taken place on social media defending or decrying them.
Wherever you stand on this broad spectrum of opinion regarding this remarkable technology, one thing is certain: they may be down, but they’re not out. As evidenced by the projects above, NFTs aren’t dead, they’re just in hibernation. When they wake up, expect a big shock for everyone who’s written them off.
If Big Eyes Coin’s (BIG) approach to NFTs has excited you, you can claim bonus tokens during the presale phase of the coin by using the code: BEYES910
Big Eyes Coin (BIG)
Website: https://bigeyes.space/
Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigEyesCoin
*This article has been paid. The Cryptonomist didn’t write the article nor has tested the platform.
Do you want an article to be published on Cryptonomist? Do you want to advertise your project? Send an email at [email protected]
George Michael Belardinelli – 26 Oct 2022
Reporting the future.
The latest news about Bitcoin, ICO, trading, blockchain and fintech.
Stay updated on all the news concerning cryptocurrencies and the whole world of the blockchain
We use cookies to make sure you can have the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.
Resurgence for NFTs? Big Eyes Coin, ApeCoin, and Solana: Three Crypto Projects Banking on a Non-Fungible Renaissance – The Cryptonomist
Warning about Bitcoin Bank and Intesa Sanpaolo