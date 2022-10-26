The Nothing phone (1) to launch next week: Here's a round up of specs, features and more – Business Today

Feedback

Nothing’s first smartphone, the Nothing phone (1) is going to launch next week. Thanks to its unique design, the company’s invite-only sale policy, and also some of its internals, no other smartphone has been talked about as much as this one has been lately. Which is great for Nothing.

The Nothing phone (1) is the company’s second device. The first, the Nothing ear (1) was launched last year in white, with a black version of the buds being rolled out a few months later. Alongside that, the rumours regarding Nothing working on a smartphone started doing the rounds, which eventually got confirmed earlier this year when founder Carl Pei exchanged some fun tweets with Android and Qualcomm’s official handles.

While not much was known about the upcoming device then, it was clear that the smartphone would run Android 12 out-of-the-box and be powered by Snapdragon SoC.

Now, closer to the launch, thanks to leaks and teasers shared by the company, we know pretty much everything about the Nothing phone (1) and we’ve rounded it all up for you.

For starters, when is it launching?

The Nothing phone (1) is launching on July 12 at 16:00 BST, which is about 8:30PM India time. The launch is going to be hosted online and streamed live globally. You can watch it on YouTube on Nothing’s official channel, on the company website and also on other social media platforms.

What is the Nothing phone (1) going to look like?

The Nothing phone (1) borrows some design elements from the Nothing ear (1). So, there are transparent elements on it along with the dominating white colour. While the Nothing ear (1) gave us a look at the internals, the Nothing phone (1) is going to be slightly different.

One of the main highlights of the device are the LED lights on the back that will show notifications and battery status. Reports and videos we’ve seen so far indicate that these notification LEDs are going to be synced to flash in unique ways based on custom notifications. The company has said that the Nothing phone (1) will let users pair contacts with ringtones, each with a Glyph pattern. That’s peak customisation for you.

What’s inside the Nothing phone (1)?

Internally, the Nothing phone (1) is going to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ SoC. Now, this is not Qualcomm’s top offering as far as SoCs are concerned and definitely not one that’s meant for a flagship device. However, given the fact that Nothing plans to price the smartphone very reasonably, it makes sense to not use a flagship-level SoC. Additionally, the Nothing phone (1) is going to run Android 12 with Nothing OS on top.

What else can we expect?

The Nothing phone (1) has been tipped to feature a 6.55-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It should come with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The device is expected to feature a triple camera set-up on the back consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary shooter, and a 2MP tertiary shooter. For selfies and video calls, there is a 32MP camera on the front.

The Nothing phone (1) has been tipped to come wit ha 4,500mAh battery with wireless charging support. Some reports state that Nothing is not going to include a charger in the box.

Additionally, the Nothing phone (1) is expected to ship with as cover that matches the design and helps highlight it, and some other reports suggest that it might come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Where can you buy the Nothing phone (1)?

If you don’t have an invite, you cannot buy the Nothing phone (1) right now. Yeah, exclusive like that. People with invites can pre-order the device on Flipkart and book it with Rs 2,000. After launch, people will still need to go on Flipkart and actually purchase the device.

As and when sales of the Nothing phone (1) start offline, the device is expected to be available at Reliance Digital stores. It is not known yet when it might happen, so be ready to wait a good while for this.

How much with the Nothing phone (1) cost?

Given the mid-ranger specs, it is possible that the Nothing phone (1) might be priced around Rs 30,000. Some reports also tip that the price might be closer to Rs 40,000 but there are no confirmations yet.

We just have to wait for a week more to know.

