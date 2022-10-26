Elon Musk isn’t even done buying Twitter, but he’s already picking a fight with Apple over Spotify and payment guidelines – Yahoo Finance

Elon Musk hasn’t wrapped up his purchase of Twitter yet, but he seems to be already gearing up for another battle.
In a pair of late-night Tweets, posted just four minutes apart, Musk expressed concerns about Apple’s business practices, specifically those surrounding Spotify and app store guidelines.
The first was a reply to Spotify founder Daniel Ek’s tweet highlighting a New York Times story about Apple’s three-time rejection of Spotify’s new app, as the streaming service adds audiobooks to its offerings. Apple says the new app violates its rules detailing how developers communicate with customers about online purchases.
Ek used the story as a launching pad to decry the policies, saying “I can’t be the only one who sees the absurdity.” Musk seemed to agree, replying “Concerning.”
Moments later, he voiced support for venture capitalist Bill Lee’s criticism of Apple’s 30% fee for in-app purchases, agreeing “30% is a lot.”
Criticisms about Apple and its app store policies are nothing new, of course. Spotify has butted heads with Apple before, when it began offering podcasts. And Epic Games took Apple to court last year over the policies, resulting in a split decision where the judge upheld the app store’s structure as legal.
Musk loves a good fight, though, and this isn’t the first time he’s poked Apple. In May, he tweeted that “Apple’s store is like having a 30% tax on the internet. Definitely not ok,” following that up with “Literally 10 times higher than it should be.”
And in July 2021, during a Tesla earnings call, he discussed plans allowing competitors to use the company’s electric vehicle charging network, saying: “We do want to emphasize that our goal is to support the advent of sustainable energy. It is not to create a walled garden and use that to bludgeon our competitors which is used by some companies.”
He then faked a cough and added “Apple.”
So do Musk’s new criticisms of Apple mean he’s reviving the (somewhat one-sided) feud? It’s possible. Tesla and Apple have lured employees from each other in the past—and Musk tried to speak with Apple about possibly buying Tesla in the automaker’s early days, but Tim Cook refused the meeting.
Apple, as it has in the past, did not respond publicly to Musk’s comments.
This story was originally featured on Fortune.com
More from Fortune:
I proudly wake up at 8:59 a.m., one minute before starting my remote work job. There are thousands like me, and we don’t care what you think
You might have Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis or lupus because your ancestor survived the Black Death
Housing’s stunning downfall in one chart: Prices have plunged in 51 of these 60 cities, and there’s much further to fall
Let’s not circle back on that: These 10 corporate buzzwords are the most hated in America
Related Quotes
Elon Musk posted video Wednesday showing him strolling into Twitter headquarters ahead of a Friday deadline to close his $44 billion deal to buy the company.
"Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!" Elon Musk wrote in a tweet that shows him walking into Twitter's San Francisco offices as his bio on the social media site now says, "Chief Twit"
It’s Wednesday morning, which means it’s time for another story in the saga of Who Ended Their Business Relationship With Ye Last Night? To date, we’ve tallied adidas, the most valuable business partnership in the Ye universe, Gap, Balenciaga, his record label partners, his divorce lawyers. Calls to his landscaper, dog groomer and UPS guy were unreturned.
Equity investors, including Sequoia Capital, Binance, Qatar Investment Authority and others have received the requisite paperwork for the financing commitment from Musk's lawyers, the source added. The move is the clearest sign yet that Musk plans to comply with a Delaware court judge's deadline to complete the transaction by Friday. The banks that committed to fund Musk's buyout of Twitter have finished putting together the final debt financing agreement and are in the process of signing the necessary documents, according to a Bloomberg News report.
(Bloomberg) — Apple Inc. will need to comply with a European Union law to switch the iPhone to a USB-C charger, marketing chief Greg Joswiak said on Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitToo Much Gas. Europe’s Energy Crisis Takes a Surprise TurnHere Are the Most Expensive US Cities for Renters Right NowJoswiak said that the company will comply as it does with other laws. He declined t
Trump reportedly jumped at the chance to publicly testify before Jan. 6 committee, but his lawyers said no
Today’s basketball style is faster and less physical than those in the 1980s and 1990s.
Apple released an update to its payment guidelines Monday, demanding that apps use the company’s In-App Purchases tool for “boosts” and promoted posts, which means Apple will take a 30% cut of sales. The move seems to be another policy squarely aimed at Meta (formerly known as Facebook).
Donnie Wilkie, vice president of the City of Palms Classic, said Wednesday as of now, there are no plans to remove Donda Academy from the tournament.
A Florida judge ordered Ron DeSantis to submit documents related to the migrant flights his administration authorized to Martha's Vineyard in September.
But they're not a good fit for everyone.
Spotify CEO Daniel Ek told Reuters that the music platform will not remove music by Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as companies increasingly cut ties with the rapper after he made a series of antisemitic comments. Ye in recent podcasts and interviews has blamed the “Jewish media” and “Jewish Zionists” for a series of…
Meta Platforms Inc. on Wednesday became the latest tech titan tattooed by a precipitous drop in digital advertising, reporting less than half the profit it had in the same quarter a year ago and sending its stock plummeting toward the lowest prices in more than six years.
Third-quarter earnings from the biggest energy companies are likely to be more than triple the levels of a year earlier. Biden doesn't want it going to dividends and buybacks.
Artificial intelligence is among the few fields that both the U.S. and China regard as a strategic national priority.
The story is the latest revelation from the Friends actor's forthcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.View Entire Post ›
Warriors superstar Steph Curry appears to have abandoned 2020 plans to move in on the 30th floor, according to a detailed review of deeds at the property filed with the city.
Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell has reportedly slashed nearly 50 percent of the city’s anti-Asian hate crime fund, raising concerns that the issue has fallen out of priority. Harrell, the first Asian American elected into the position, defended the cut as being a result of a $140 million deficit, according to The Stranger. Last year, Seattle distributed more than $300,000 among nine local Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) organizations to combat violence.
Palmer Luckey says the metaverse is “terrible,” but it might succeed in the long run.
The 26-year-old Benn “strongly refutes” misconduct allegations.
Elon Musk isn’t even done buying Twitter, but he’s already picking a fight with Apple over Spotify and payment guidelines – Yahoo Finance
Elon Musk hasn’t wrapped up his purchase of Twitter yet, but he seems to be already gearing up for another battle.