New 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models rumored to launch this month – The Apple Post

Coinciding with the expected release of macOS Ventura later this month, Apple is rumored to be readying new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models alongside new iPad Pros and a refreshed Mac mini.
Respected industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has previously shared that he expects Apple’s next-generation 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models to feature minor upgrades over the current M1 Pro and M1 Max machines in Apple’s lineup, besides upgraded chips.
Last month, Kuo said “The main upgrade of the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros is only the adoption of new processors,” with the new machines not expected to offer any substantial changes, as expected given that the MacBook Pro was fully redesigned last year, featuring an iPhone-style notch, MagSafe charging, a Liquid Retina XDR display, an HDMI port, and more. See more about the 2021 MacBook Pro here.
The new MacBook Pro models will likely come with new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, offering performance improvements over the current-generation machines.
