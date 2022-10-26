Dogecoin Price Prediction for Today, October 26: DOGE/USD Price Targets $0.070 Level – Inside Bitcoins

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Dogecoin price prediction is currently changing hands at $0.067 as the Relative Strength Index (14) moves into the overbought region.

Key Levels:

Resistance levels: $0.080, $0.085, $0.090

Support levels: $0.055, $0.050, $0.045

DOGE/USD is still keeping the upward movement as its price moves to the north with a gain of over 7.00%. At the time of writing, the Dogecoin price stays above the 9-day and 21-day moving averages and touches the daily high at $0.069, supported by the downside at $0.062, within tight conditions.

During the European session today, the Dogecoin price followed a slight upward trend after the bullish rally failed to materialize above the daily high of $0.069. However, the coin failed to clear the hurdles above the upper boundary of the channel but a few hours after that, the bulls step back into the market as they keep the coin above the moving averages. A break above the upper boundary of the channel may provoke a bull run toward the resistance levels of $0.080, $0.085, and $0.090 respectively.

Meanwhile, the daily chart reveals that DOGE/USD may tend to move higher as the technical indicator moves into the overbought region. Nevertheless, if the buyers failed to push the market above the upper boundary of the channel, the market price may slump below the 9-day and 21-day moving averages to reach the support levels of $0.055, $0.050, and $0.045.

When compares with Bitcoin, the Dogecoin price is attempting to cross above the upper boundary of the channel in other to reach the nearest resistance at 350 SAT. Unless this coin crosses above the trend line and the price end up closing above it, there might not be any reason to expect a bullish reversal.

However, any bearish movement towards the lower boundary of the channel could refresh lows below the moving averages and a possible bearish continuation may likely meet the closest support at 300 SAT before falling to 285 SAT and below while the buyers could push the market to hit the resistance at 365 SAT and above. Meanwhile, the technical indicator Relative Strength Index (14) heads toward the overbought region to confirm the bullish movement.

