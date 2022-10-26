Austin Crute Joins Searchlight’s ‘The Greatest Hits’ Starring Lucy Boynton – Disney Plus Informer

Austin Crute (Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.) has joined the cast of Searchlight Pictures’ “The Greatest Hits.” Crute joins previously announced Lucy Boynton (Bohemian Rhapsody, The Politician) and Justin H. Min (Umbrella Academy). Details as to Crute’s role are being kept under wraps.

The film is described as a soulful romantic comedy centering on the connection between music and memory and how they transport us, sometimes literally.

Ned Benson (The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby) is directing his script.

Michael London and Shannon Gaulding of Groundswell Productions, Benson, Stephanie Davis and Cassandra Kulukundis are producing. Searchlight heads of production and development DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas are overseeing for the studio, as well as production vice president Richard Ruiz and creative executive Cornelia Burleigh.

Production on “The Greatest Hits” is currently underway.

Per Deadline, Crute is an actor, singer-songwriter and music producer who most recently starred opposite Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown in Adamma Ebo’s Focus Features comedy Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.

Source: Deadline

