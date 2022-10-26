My Account
Follow us on:
Powered By
Learn, discover & invest in smallcases across different types to build your long term portfolio.
Invest Now
Explore from India`s leading investment managers and advisors curating their strategies as smallcases.
Invest Now
Powered By
Diversify your portfolio by investing in Global brands.
Invest Now
Pre-configured baskets of stocks & ETFs that you can invest
in with a single click. Developed by hedge funds, global
asset management companies, experienced wealth
management firms and portfolio managers.
Invest Now
AMBAREESH BALIGA
Fundamental, Stock Ideas, Multibaggers & Insights
Subscribe
CK NARAYAN
Stock & Index F&O Trading Calls & Market Analysis
Subscribe
SUDARSHAN SUKHANI
Technical Call, Trading Calls & Insights
Subscribe
T GNANASEKAR
Commodity Trading Calls & Market Analysis
Subscribe
MECKLAI FINANCIALS
Currency Derivatives Trading Calls & Insights
Subscribe
SHUBHAM AGARWAL
Options Trading Advice and Market Analysis
Subscribe
MARKET SMITH INDIA
Model portfolios, Investment Ideas, Guru Screens and Much More
Subscribe
TraderSmith
Proprietary system driven Rule Based Trading calls
Subscribe
Curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, Independent equity analysis & actionable investment ideas
Subscribe
Curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, Independent equity analysis & actionable investment ideas
Explore
STOCK REPORTS BY THOMSON REUTERS
Details stock report and investment recommendation
Subscribe
POWER YOUR TRADE
Technical and Commodity Calls
Subscribe
INVESTMENT WATCH
Set price, volume and news alerts
Subscribe
STOCKAXIS EMERGING MARKET LEADERS
15-20 High Growth Stocks primed for price jumps
Subscribe
Last Updated : April 09, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST
Top Cryptocurrency News on April 9: The biggest moves in crypto prices, policies, NFTs and more<!– Moneycontrol Daily | Your Essentials 7 –>
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day
Market Buzz
Bitcoin, Ethereum trade in red, Tether bucks the trend
Except Tether USD (up 0.55 percent), all major cryptos slumped. Bitcoin declined over 2.5 percent, while Ethereum was down over 1 percent. Dogecoin slipped nearly 6 percent, Avalanche declined 5.8 percent, and Ripple retreated over 3 percent in the early trade today. Read full here
Big Story
UPI Use For Crypto Radar
Coinbase Global Inc’s cryptocurrency trading platform may have already found a snag in India. According to individuals briefed on the subject, the US-based company’s plan to allow clients to use the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) — a crucial digital payments interface – to make rupee deposits for buying cryptocurrencies in India is under regulatory examination. Read details here.
NFT World
KGF Verse: Rocky Bhai’s Avatars Become Fastest NFT Token To Be Sold In Record Time
While fans are eagerly waiting for KGF Chapter 2, the makers are keeping the fandom going, by introducing the ‘KGFverse’ where the fans of Yash, can explore and experience Rocky Bhai’s Duniya – ‘KGFverse’ in the Metaverse. However, even before its release, KGF 2 is setting records. Rocky Bhai’s new avatars from the KGFverse have now become the fastest to sell out 1000 NFT Tokens in India. Take a look.
Fundraising
eToro launches $20 million NFT fund
Market Minutes | All you need to know ahead of the opening bell
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd. All rights reserved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.