Last Updated : April 09, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST

Top Cryptocurrency News on April 9: The biggest moves in crypto prices, policies, NFTs and more<!– Moneycontrol Daily | Your Essentials 7 –>

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day

Market Buzz

Bitcoin, Ethereum trade in red, Tether bucks the trend

Except Tether USD (up 0.55 percent), all major cryptos slumped. Bitcoin declined over 2.5 percent, while Ethereum was down over 1 percent. Dogecoin slipped nearly 6 percent, Avalanche declined 5.8 percent, and Ripple retreated over 3 percent in the early trade today. Read full here

Big Story

UPI Use For Crypto Radar

Coinbase Global Inc’s cryptocurrency trading platform may have already found a snag in India. According to individuals briefed on the subject, the US-based company’s plan to allow clients to use the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) — a crucial digital payments interface – to make rupee deposits for buying cryptocurrencies in India is under regulatory examination. Read details here.

NFT World

KGF Verse: Rocky Bhai’s Avatars Become Fastest NFT Token To Be Sold In Record Time

While fans are eagerly waiting for KGF Chapter 2, the makers are keeping the fandom going, by introducing the ‘KGFverse’ where the fans of Yash, can explore and experience Rocky Bhai’s Duniya – ‘KGFverse’ in the Metaverse. However, even before its release, KGF 2 is setting records. Rocky Bhai’s new avatars from the KGFverse have now become the fastest to sell out 1000 NFT Tokens in India. Take a look.

Fundraising

eToro launches $20 million NFT fund

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd. All rights reserved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

