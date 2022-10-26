NASA to Discuss Psyche Asteroid Mission – NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory

This artist's concept, updated as of June 2020, depicts NASA's Psyche spacecraft. The Psyche mission will explore a metal-rich asteroid of the same name that lies in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.
The teleconference will be livestreamed today.
NASA will host a media teleconference at 2 p.m. EDT (11 a.m. PDT) Friday to provide an update on the agency’s mission to study the Psyche asteroid. Audio of the briefing will livestream on the agency’s website.
Teleconference participants include:
