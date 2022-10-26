NASA to Discuss Psyche Asteroid Mission – NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory

This artist's concept, updated as of June 2020, depicts NASA's Psyche spacecraft. The Psyche mission will explore a metal-rich asteroid of the same name that lies in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

The teleconference will be livestreamed today.

NASA will host a media teleconference at 2 p.m. EDT (11 a.m. PDT) Friday to provide an update on the agency’s mission to study the Psyche asteroid. Audio of the briefing will livestream on the agency’s website.

Teleconference participants include:

Get the Latest JPL News

For more information about NASA’s Psyche mission, visit:

https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/missions/psyche/in-depth/

Karen Fox

301-286-6284

karen.c.fox@nasa.gov

2022-090

Mars .

NASA to Host Briefing on InSight, Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter Findings

Mars .

Why NASA Is Trying to Crash Land on Mars

Mars .

NASA’s Curiosity Mars Rover Reaches Long-Awaited Salty Region

Technology .

NASA’s Mars Mission Shields Up for Tests

Solar System .

NASA Study Suggests Shallow Lakes in Europa’s Icy Crust Could Erupt

Solar System .

Citizen Scientists Enhance New Europa Images From NASA’s Juno

Solar System .

NASA’s Juno Gets Highest-Resolution Close-Up of Jupiter’s Moon Europa

Solar System .

NASA’s Juno Shares First Image From Flyby of Jupiter’s Moon Europa

Asteroids and Comets .

NASA’s Asteroid-Striking DART Mission Team Has JPL Members

Solar System .

NASA’s Juno Will Perform Close Flyby of Jupiter’s Icy Moon Europa

Event Oct. 13, 2022 .

Near Earth Objects – Opportunities for Discoveries

Image .

Perseverance Views Phobos

Image .

Candy-Colored JunoCam Image of Europa

Image .

JunoCam Images of Europa, Before and After

Image .

JunoCam Image of Europa From Flyby

Image .

Juno’s Star Camera Sees Europa Close-Up

Image .

First Image of Europa From Juno’s Close Flyby

Mission .

Psyche

Image .

NASA’s DART at the Didymos System

Mission .

Near Earth Asteroid Scout

JPL is a federally funded research and development center managed for NASA by Caltech.

source