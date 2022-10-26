Top 5 Crypto Presales To Invest In For 2022 – NewsBTC

There are currently thousands of cryptocurrencies in the market and it can prove to be quite a chore trying to figure out which one is best to invest in. However, there are always those that shine through due to their offerings and reach that has made them inevitable successes in the crypto market. This time around, catching a presale early is a good way to make good gains in the market.

The Girles Token presents an opportunity for investors to get into the token before it launches on exchanges. Presales have often proven to be the best way to make money in crypto because the coins are basically offered at a discount by the project team upfront. Investors that got into the Ethereum presale were able to make hundreds of thousands to millions off their tokens since they were cheap when they got them.

Girles presale has seen the majority of tokens sold out which leaves a small window of opportunity for investors to get into the project. It is a GameFi project that combines the best of NFTs and blockchain gaming, as well as the Girles Metaverse, to provide utility for the token.

Investors will be able to stake their tokens, mint, and stake NFTs, and enjoy play-2-earn games (P2E Alliance) with proof of stake protocols. It is a decentralized token that prioritizes the security of investors while allowing them to earn more coins throughout the Girles ecosystem.

More info: https://girles.org

Cardano is one of the most prominent cryptocurrencies in the market. When it comes to staking, Cardano seems to have made it an art and perfected that art while at it. It is top 2 on the list of cryptocurrencies with the largest volume of supply staked.

Even though smart contracts capability only debuted on the Cardano blockchain last year, much later than its competitors, it has managed to become prominent in the space. The network was named one of the blockchains with the most developments going on, and the developers behind the network say there are more than 1,000 active developments happening on the network.

It is also one of the most sustainable blockchains and is often billed as the pioneer of proof of stake, with Charles Hoskinson claiming the network only consumes 6 GWh of power. All of these make the digital asset an attractive investment for 2022.

Solana is a relatively young blockchain that has recorded immense success in the market. The decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible token (NFT) markets on the network have grown rapidly, putting it as one of the largest Ethereum competitors.

Price-wise, Solana’s native cryptocurrency, SOL, has done well, but with the bear market, it has lost more than 80% of its value. This makes it a good opportunity to play as the same thing was experienced with Ethereum.

ETH’s price had fallen to $100 at one point and had rallied up to an all-time high of $4,800. Given that Solana continues to follow in the steps of Ethereum, the price of SOL could go as high as $500 in the next bull run. Solana is currently the 9th largest cryptocurrency by market cap.

Binance Coin (BNB) is a high-conviction play because it is from the largest cryptocurrency in the world, Binance. The coin has been very successful over the years and continues to hold up better than most cryptocurrencies in the market.

The crypto exchange holds quarterly burns for BNB to reduce its supply. The most recent burn saw more than $500 million worth of BNB taken out of circulation.

Ethereum is a cryptocurrency that has never disappointed investors. It remains the largest smart contract network and with the move to proof of stake, the blockchain has cut down on energy consumption by more than 95%. This removes the threat of sanctions due to environmental pollution.

Ethereum is also a great performer in the market. It grew to an all-time high of $4,800 and continues to maintain above $1,200. With the amount of interest that the asset gets, it is both a good short and long-term play.



