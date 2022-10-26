8 Top Cryptocurrency Under $1 to Invest in 2022 – NewsBTC

While Bitcoin trades for thousands of dollars, some of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in right now change hands at just a few cents per token.

Therefore, the purpose of this article is to discuss the best cryptocurrency under $1 to buy today.

For a sneak peek of the best cryptos under $1, check out the list below:

We explain why the above projects could represent the best cryptos under $1 in the subsequent sections of this article.

The carbon credit market is one of the fastest-growing trading arenas right now. This makes sense considering that many governments around the world have installed limits on the amount of carbon and gas emissions that private companies can emit each year. In turn, this has forced companies to purchase carbon credits on the OTC markets.

IMPT has spotted a gap in the market and thus – has created an ecosystem built on blockchain that permits seamless and fair carbon credit trading. The idea is that companies can utilize the IMPT ecosystem to purchase all of the carbon credits they need. This simply requires the company to buy IMPT tokens which, in turn, are converted to carbon credits via a non-fungible token (NFT).



Perhaps an even more innovative aspect of IMPT is that the ecosystem will also appeal to retail traders that seek access to the carbon credit markets. The reason for this is that investors can buy IMPT tokens, convert them to carbon credits, and sell the respective NFT to businesses. As per the IMPT whitepaper, IMPT tokens will align with global carbon credit prices.

In addition to its secondary market, IMPT notes that more than 10,000 brands have agreed to partner with its ecosystem. One such way that this will be achieved is through a cashback system. This will enable users to buy products online and receive IMPT tokens in return. Moreover, IMPT isn’t just about financial exposure to carbon credits.

On the contrary, carbon credits can be burned by those that wish to offset their emissions and environmental footprint. IMPT has recently launched its token presale, which offers early access to the project. Nearly $9 million has already been raised and currently, prices are set at $0.018 per IMPT token.

However, once the $10.8 million threshold is reached, the IMPT token price will rise to $0.023. To stay close to presale updates and project developments, head over to the IMPT Telegram channel to join thousands of like-minded investors and learn more about the best crypto under $1 to invest in.

Visit IMPT Presale Now

The most successful traders in the crypto investment scene have access to high-level data and research tools. And this is why Dash 2 Trade could be the overall best cryptocurrency under $1. Powered by the D2T token, Dash 2 Trade has every chance of becoming the de-facto analytics platform in the blockchain arena.

Having recently tested the platform, Dash 2 Trade offers a plethora of invaluable features that are fueled by in-house analysts and automated technologies – such as machine learning. For instance, subscribers of the platform – which requires payment in the D2T token, have access to real-time trading signals.



Each signal informs the member of an impending trade, such as going short on XRP. The signal will also illustrate the exact entry, take-profit, and stop-loss orders to enter to maximize gains in a risk-averse way. Moreover, Dash 2 Trade will provide social metrics that can scan trending projects that could be the next cryptocurrency to explode.

Both Twitter and Reddit are useful in this regard, but other social platforms are considered too. This is in addition to a strategy builder that enables members to test new trading systems in a backtesting facility that mirrors live market conditions. The Dash 2 Trade platform also provides intimate access to the best upcoming ICOs and presales, alongside a rating of each project.

All in all, Dash 2 Trade is building a world-class analytics platform and trading community that will offer D2T holders the best chance possible of outperforming the market – consistently. The Dash 2 Trade presale is ongoing and at the time of writing, over $2 million has thus far been raised.

Early investors have access to this best crypto under $1 at a presale price of $0.05, but this will increase once the current batch of tokens is sold. After reading the Dash 2 Trade whitepaper in full and completing the presale purchase, join the Telegram group for daily updates.

In addition, check out the $150k D2T token giveaway – with free ticket entries awarded for completing basic tasks.

Visit Dash 2 Trade Presale Now

The play-to-earn gaming arena is another high-growth segment of the cryptocurrency and blockchain technology sphere. One of the top cryptos under $1 in this space that we like the look of is Calvaria. In a nutshell, the Calvaria universe – which is built on top of the Ethereum framework, requires players to collect battle cards.

Each battle card will have various traits – some better than others. In a similar nature to the classic Pokemon card series, the strongest battle cards carry the most value within the Calvaria ecosystem. Furthermore, the best battle cards will give the holder a more favorable chance of defeating other players.

Not only is the PVP (Player-vs-Player) concept utilized by Calvaria fun and engaging, but players can generate crypto rewards simply for playing. The underlying token backing Calvaria is RAI – which is used to facilitate rewards and pay for in-game assets. Another important point that we found in the Calvaria whitepaper is that battle cards are represented by NFTs.



This means that each battle card is unique and most importantly – can be sold to other players via the Calvaria marketplace. This ecosystem operates as a great incentive for more players to compete in the game with the view of winning RAI tokens and other NFT collectibles.

Those with an interest in Calvaria will be pleased to know that the project has just launched its presale campaign. This means that right now, early investors will get 100 RAI tokens for every 1 USDT invested. After the initial batch has sold, the presale prices will increase to 80 RAI for every 1 USDT invested – meaning 25% fewer tokens are obtained.

Visit Calvaria Presale Now

Another of the best cryptocurrency under $1 to invest in is Tamadoge, a newly launched gaming ecosystem that requires users to mint and train a virtual pet NFT. Operating on the Ethereum framework, each Tamadoge pet is unique from the next. Players can earn crypto rewards – paid in TAMA, for entering battles. This is why players are motivated to care for their pets, to improve their fighting capabilities.

The team behind Tamadoge is working hard to develop the game in line with emerging technologies. For example, the ‘Tamaverse’ will offer personalized and immersive experiences, including the ability to explore and socialize with other virtual pets. Augmented reality is also in the pipeline, which will translate to players hunting for TAMA tokens in their own environment.



Tamadoge is working on many other features, such as being able to breed virtual pets. Players will have the capacity to earn in-game assets and most pertinently, own their pet NFTs. Each NFT is stored on the Ethereum blockchain for verifiable ownership. Recently trending on OpenSea, Tamadoge NFTs are one of the hottest new NFT projects.

The TAMA token itself was recently launched on a variety of exchanges after completing a $19 million presale. Initially, TAMA generated returns of 10x in just a week of trading – going from $0.02 to $0.20.

Many presale speculators have since cashed out, but the long-term prospects of the project remain intact. As a result, at current pricing levels of just $0.03, Tamadoge is one of the best cryptocurrency under $1.

Lucky Block is the next project to consider when searching for the best cryptos under $1. Put simply, Lucky Block is building a decentralized ecosystem that hosts fair, transparent, and lucrative competitions. Examples of ongoing competitions include 5-star holidays, a $1 million home, and $1 million worth of Bitcoin.

Each individual competition is linked to a unique collection of NFTs, which players can buy to enter the respective prize draw. After the collection is completely sold out, the Lucky Block smart contract will run the prize draw – which will randomly select the winner. What’s more, the ethos of Lucky Block is that everyone is a winner on its platform.



The reason for this is that each and every player that purchased an NFT for the purpose of entering a competition will generate passive income – paid in LBLOCK tokens. This remains the case for as long as the NFT is held by the player. To invest in Lucky Block, traders have the choice of two tokens.

V1, which operates on the BNB network, can be purchased through PancakeSwap. V1, which is an ERC-20 token, is listed on Uniswap, Gate.io, and MEXC. There is also a bridge between V1 and V2 tokens, subsequently allowing investors to choose their preferred network.

As well as being a low cost crypto under $1, LBLOCK recently retested its presale price and put in a strong bounce – suggesting it’s an undervalued cryptocurrency at its current level.

Trading at just $0.74 at the time of writing, the Sandbox is one of the best cryptos under $1 right now. The Sandbox is an established project that continues to work on the development of its metaverse world.

Within the Sandbox, users can socialize, play and create games, explore virtual lands, and even buy digital real estate. The real estate aspect of the Sandbox is particularly interesting, not least because the largest private investment to date stands at over $4.3 million.

Prior to the bear market, SAND hit 52-week highs of $8.44 – as per CoinMarketCap. However, considering its current price of $0.74, this represents a decline of 90%. Nonetheless, long-term buy-and-hold investors may view SAND as the best cryptocurrency under $1 for value.

Cardano is a leading blockchain network that operates the proof-of-stake mechanism. It is for this reason that Cardano is often viewed as one of the greenest and most sustainable networks in the crypto space. Unlike Bitcoin, for example, Cardano is not energy intensive and thus – it is significantly better for the environment.

Cardano is also one of the cheapest blockchain networks in the space, with transactions often costing just a few cents. The Cardano blockchain is backed by the ADA token – which can be staked for passive rewards.



As of writing, ADA trades on crypto exchanges for just $0.36. Its 52-week high, however, stands at over $2.38. Therefore, not only is ADA one of the best cryptos under $1 – but investors can now gain exposure to this project at a huge discount.

Founded in 2012, Ripple is a popular blockchain project that primarily serves banks and financial institutions. With more than 200 partnerships to date, Ripple facilitates interbank transactions via its fast and efficient distributed ledger network.

On average, banks can transfer currencies in under five seconds, and fees amount to under a cent. This is the case regardless of the size of the transaction or the location of the sender and receiver. Furthermore, Ripple can comfortably handle up to 1,500 interbank transactions per second.



The Ripple project is backed by XRP – a large-cap cryptocurrency with a small token price of just $0.44 as of writing and is often considered one of the best crypto under $1 to buy. Current pricing levels reflect a discount of 67% when compared to XRP’s 52-week highs.

Before investing in cryptocurrencies priced at $1 or under, consider the points discussed in the sections below:

The eight best cryptos under $1 discussed in this article enable investors on a budget to acquire a large number of tokens.

For example, investing in the Dash 2 Trade presale at $0.05 would yield 2,000 D2T tokens for every $100 allocated.

In comparison, investing $100 in Ethereum would yield just 0.07 of one ETH token.

Ultimately, investing in cheap cryptocurrency tokens offers investors a much greater upside in the event the project takes off.

It is important to consider the total number of tokens in supply when searching for the best cryptos under $1.

The reason for this is that even large-cap projects can have a cheap price if there are a significant number of tokens in circulation.

For example, Cardano has a huge market capitalization of over $12 billion, even though the price of ADA is at just $0.35 as of writing.

The reason for this is that ADA has a maximum supply of 45 billion tokens.

Another factor to consider before buying cheap cryptocurrencies is whether or not the token supply is fixed. If it is, then the token in question is deflationary, meaning that it won’t suffer from inflationary practices.

This is the case with Dash 2 Trade, which has set a maximum supply of 1 billion D2T tokens.

On the flip side, if there is no limit to the maximum supply – as is the case with Dogecoin, then investors will see their tokens diluted over time if new tokens are constantly added to circulation.

To find the best cryptos under $1, investors might begin by exploring upcoming ICOs and new token presales.

This offers investors the chance to buy into a newly launched project even before it lists the token on an exchange. The result of this is that in many cases, presale investors generate sizable gains having secured the most favorable token cost price possible.

For instance, the Dash 2 Trade presale will consist of nine batches of D2T tokens. The presale cost price ranges from $0.0476 to $0.0662 – depending on how early the investor completes their purchase.

Another way to find the best crypto under $1 is to spend ample time researching the legitimacy of the project. At a minimum, this should include a deep dive into the project’s whitepaper.

As noted above, the earlier a presale investment is made, the better the price on offer.

Therefore, we will now provide a step-by-step tutorial on how to invest in the Dash 2 Trade presale.

To buy D2T tokens via the Dash 2 Trade presale, investors will need a wallet that is funded with Ethereum or Tether.

As such, the first part of the process requires investors to download a suitable wallet like MetaMask.

Install the MetaMask browser extension or download the iOS/Android. Open the wallet and choose a password.

And most importantly – be sure to write down the 12-word passphrase displayed on the screen in the correct order.

After setting the MetaMask wallet up, it needs to be funded with Ethereum or Tether.

There are two options in this regard. First, it is possible to buy Ethereum with a debit card on the Dash 2 Trade presale website. The transaction is handled by a third-party payment processor.

The second and more cost-effective option is to buy Ethereum or Tether from a crypto exchange like OKX, which supports debit card payments and fast withdrawals.

In taking this option, the tokens will need to be transferred to the MetaMask wallet manually.

The next step is to connect MetaMask to the Dash 2 Trade website.

On the homepage, the ‘Connect Wallet’ button is clearly displayed – click it. Then, when the pop-up box appears, click ‘MetaMask’.

Now that MetaMask is connected to Dash 2 Trade, the presale investment can be completed.

First, specify the number of D2T tokens to buy.

Ensure that there are enough Ethereum or Tether in the MetaMask wallet to cover the transaction.

After confirming the transaction on both Dash 2 Trade and MetaMask, the presale will deduct the Ethereum or Tether tokens.

The D2T tokens purchased can be claimed as soon as the presale campaign is over – which is likely to be in a few weeks.

Visit Dash 2 Trade Presale Now

This guide has established that many of the best cryptos under $1 are those engaged in new, presale launches.

This essentially means that investors will be buying into a new crypto project while it is at the very start of its journey.

The most notable presale to gain exposure to is Dash 2 Trade – which is building a professional-grade analytics terminal with world-class features.

Check out the Dash 2 Trade presale right now at the link below to buy D2T tokens at an early-bird discount.

Visit Dash 2 Trade Presale Now



Photo by Pixabay

NewsBTC is a cryptocurrency news service that covers bitcoin news today, technical analysis & forecasts for bitcoin price and other altcoins. Here at NewsBTC, we are dedicated to enlightening everyone about bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

We cover BTC news related to bitcoin exchanges, bitcoin mining and price forecasts for various cryptocurrencies.

Crypto Prices from Nomics

© 2022 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved.

© 2022 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved.

source