Doge Price Prediction: Today’s Dogecoin Price, 27th October 2022 – BOL News

Doge Price Prediction: Today’s Dogecoin Price, 27th October 2022

Dogecoin’s price rose by around 14% during the course of the last day, resulting in a $9.05 billion market value. Dogecoin price was successfully kept above $20.50 and the daily price chart’s 100-day moving average by buyers.

The 200-day SMA is in the direction of a consistent upward trend in dogecoin price prediction.

The list of useful altcoins now includes the well-known memecoin-Dogecoin crypto market. The digital asset made its way to esports two weeks ago, regaining its lost worth. To become the finest Memecoin in the crypto market, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are in a fierce rivalry.

After a long period of consolidation, the price of Dogecoin recently experienced a significant increase as the bulls became aggressive closer to the demand zone. As a result, from yesterday’s low to today’s high, buyers gained about 16.5%. This gain might persuade investors to hold onto their cryptocurrency investments until the price reaches the $0.0892 mark, which was the previous swing high.



Dogecoin price has increased by about 8.23% during intraday trading, and as a result, after a protracted battle, the crypto value has broken over the $0.067 resistance area. Today’s price candle must be closed above this resistance for bulls to succeed. This level can serve as a quick support for purchasers who are successful in price accumulation.

The Dogecoin price against the USDT pair is now $0.0681 at the time of writing. As a result of a price increase of 14% over the previous day and a market valuation of $9.05 billion, according to CMC, altcoin appears to be in recovery mode. On daily price charts, buyers effectively keep Dogecoin prices above the 20, 50, and 100 day moving averages. Dogecoin price forecast indicates a steady upward trend up to the 200-day moving average.



The RSI crossed the threshold of the extreme overbought zone on the daily price chart. For Dogecoin, it demonstrates a strong bullish trend. Additionally, MACD and the higher-highs histograms are both poised to enter a bullish region.

The price of Dogecoin is expected to continue its upward trend until it reaches its 200-day moving average. Bulls are supported by conventional indicators like RSI and MACD. But for bulls to succeed, the price candle for today must be closed above this barrier.

