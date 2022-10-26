Apple's Stock Down 20% Since Early April Amid Broader Market Losses – MacRumors

Apple’s stock opened at $146.85 today and continues to trend downwards, with shares currently trading below the $143 mark in today’s session. Apple’s stock price has declined approximately 20% since closing at $178.44 on April 4.



The stock market has experienced broader losses since the start of April, with the S&P 500 down around 13% and the Dow Jones down around 8.5% over that period. Many other tech companies are in a similar boat, with Google parent company Alphabet’s and Microsoft’s stocks also down around 20% since early April as two larger examples.

Apple has been financially successful during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the company recently setting a new March quarter revenue record of $97.3 billion. However, on an earnings call last month, Apple said supply constraints caused by COVID-related disruptions and industrywide silicon shortages were impacting the company’s ability to meet customer demand, resulting in lengthy shipping estimates for devices like the MacBook Pro.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

50 features and changes you might have missed in macOS Ventura.

Apple on October 24 released iOS 16.1, delivering iCloud Shared Photo Library, Live Activities, Matter smart home support, and more.

Discover more things your Apple Watch can do since the latest software update.

How big of an upgrade are Apple’s cheapest mainstream flagship phones?

All-new design with A14 chip, 10.9-inch display, landscape front camera, and more. Orders available now.

Apple’s high-end tablet in 11″ and 12.9″ sizes, now with M2 chip. Orders available now.

Thinner and lighter with A15 chip, up to 128GB of storage, and HDR10+ support. Orders available now.

New 14″ and 16″ models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chip options as the most significant changes.



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source