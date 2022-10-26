iPhone 14 and 14 Pro 5G download speeds zoom up to 130% faster than iPhone 13 in Ookla study – 9to5Mac

Today

In the month since the iPhone 14 lineup has been in the wild, we’ve seen two reports that measured the average 5G download speeds between 38 and 50% faster than the last generation devices. Now a new study from Ookla corroborates those results showing an improvement of 40% and beyond for cellular performance on iPhone 14 and 14 Pro in the US. But one country saw a massive 130% increase in 5G median speed for the iPhone 14 Pro Max.



SpeedSmart was the first to release a study showing the impressive performance improvements for 5G download and upload speeds for the iPhone 14 series.

Then Ookla shared its Q3 mobile and fixed broadband report that included early data on iPhone 14 performance vs iPhone 13, Samsung, and more. It showed up to 50% faster download speeds for the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Today Ookla shared a more detailed report digging into the iPhone 14 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 5G performance by country.

The iPhone 14, 14 Pro, and Pro Max all saw even faster median 5G download speeds than Ookla’s last study with the latter model scoring the highest at 177.92 Mbps in the US.

Stateside, the iPhone 14 had a median 5G download speed of 150.08 Mbps vs 109.48 for the iPhone 13 (37% faster).

The iPhone 14 Pro scored 174.84 Mbps compared to 121.08 for the iPhone 13 Pro (44% faster).

And the iPhone 14 Pro Max scored a median speed of 177.92 vs its predecessor’s 121.19. That comes out to be 46.8% faster.

However, the most impressive improvement for the iPhone 14 lineup was in Brazil. It jumped just shy of 130% from the 215.27 Mbps median of the 13 Pro Max to an impressive 493.31 Mbps for the 14 Pro Max.

The fastest raw median 5G download speed was in South Korea where the iPhone 14 Pro logged a blazing 663.43.

Notably, this country showed super fast 5G speeds for both iPhone 13 and 14 models.

As a refresher, the Qualcomm X65 modem in the iPhone 14 Pro is enabling faster cellular performance than the X60 in the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro (iPhone 14 too). Ookla also notes the new A16 chip in the 14 Pro and Pro Max along with 6GB RAM as factors for faster performance.

Check out the full report from Ookla to see all the countries’ results.

