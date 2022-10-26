“Schitt's Creek” Coming Soon To Hulu – What's On Disney Plus – What's On Disney Plus

Disney has announced that the smash-hit comedy series, “Schitt’s Creek”, is coming to Hulu on October 3rd 2022.

In the sitcom “Schitt’s Creek,” a wealthy couple — video store magnate Johnny and his soap opera star wife Moira — suddenly find themselves completely broke. With only one remaining asset, a small town called Schitt’s Creek, which the Roses bought years earlier as a joke, this once-wealthy couple must give up life as they know it. With their two spoiled children in tow and their pampered lives behind them, the Rose family is forced to face their newfound poverty head-on and come together as a family to survive.

The announcement was made through a fictional joint press release from Hulu and Alexis Rose Communications.

The statement says:

Every now and again, spending like a little bit of money on something really special can definitely help make you smile. And that’s why I, like, commend Hulu for seeking us out at Alexis Rose Communications, because we totally get it.

Generally speaking, we at Alexis Rose Communications believe there is nothing wrong with asking for what you deserve. And after weeks and weeks of, like, heavy business negotiations with Hulu, I could absolutely not say no as a businesswoman. The world deserves the best. And I love that journey for them.

And now a special announcement. Boop.

Alexis Rose Communications is happy to bring you the world-exclusive announcement that Hulu will be the official destination for Schitt’s Creek beginning October 3rd.

Check out the teaser trailer below:

