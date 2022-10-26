Brahmastra release date on OTT revealed: Here’s how to watch it for free on Disney+Hotstar – Times Now

Dark Mode

Trending:

Updated Oct 26, 2022 | 07:41 PM IST

Share This Article

1

2

3

4

5

The World of Ancient Indian Astras is coming to Disney+ Hotstar on November 4. #BrahmastraOnHotstar @DisneyPlusHS t.co/qalXEqReiQ

home

technology science

Ma, Dadi once told me…: Rahul Gandhi shares what Indira Gandhi told him about Sonia Gandhi

Will take US’ ties with India to next level; had great relationship with Hindus, PM Modi: Trump’s 2024 poll promise

3 digital asset management cos under ED, income tax lens over illicit drug deals worth Rs 28,000 crore

Market at Open

Tesla is under criminal investigation in the United States. Here's why

12 Scholars from Jamia Millia Islamia awarded Prime Minister Research Fellowship

Ludhiana: Gang of vehicle lifters busted; 6 stolen vehicles recovered, 2 arrested

Man finds giant footprints 64 inches apart while walking through the woods, documents his find

Rishi Sunak and his Indian connection

As Rishi Sunak becomes UK PM, Anand Mahindra points out Winston Churchill's 1947 theory about India was wrong

India way ahead of Western countries in terms of hospitality: Virender Sehwag slams Australia

Bhumi Pednekar's look for Sonam Kapoor's Diwali bash gets criticised; netizens say, 'She is so uncomfortable'

19-year-old gets engaged to 56-year-old grandmother despite 37-year age gap – they met when he was 10

02:20

Karnataka: Another Life Lost To Civic Apathy In Bengaluru | Biker Dies On The Sport | Breaking News

04:12

'Let's Sink In', Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Twitter HQ With Bathroom Sink, Changes Bio To 'Chief Twitt'

02:43

PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Asked To Vacate Fairview Gupkar Bungalow On Or Before November 15

03:20

Putin Monitors Nuke Drill | West Rejects Russian Claim As 'False' | Russia Ukraine War | World News

05:02

Final Eviction Notice Issued To PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti To Vacate Fairview Gupkar Bungalow By Nov 15

Follow Us :

© 2022 Bennett, Coleman & Company Limited

source