The breadth of the USD move will extend its reaches – TDS – FXStreet

The question on most investors’ minds is when will the USD peak and what are the catalysts? The USD could reinforce recent gains until the Fed pivots or growth elsewhere bounces back, economists at TD Securities report.

“Most importantly, a peak in the USD will require a shift in global growth and a pause in Fed terminal rate pricing (we’re at 5%).”

“While a Fed shift could stall the rally, a nadir in the global growth outlook is likely a more crucial signal to start leaning against the USD.”

“There are some early signs of stagflation risk peaking, but we think it will take a bit more pain before moving on to a new set of themes.”

“We don’t expect Plaza 2.0 to reverse the USD, while sporadic FX intervention, ironically, works in its favor.”



EUR/USD is trading almost unchanged on the day at around 1.0075 ahead of the European open. Investors take a pause and refrain from placing any directional bets on the pair, awaiting the critical ECB rate hike decision and the US advance Q3 GDP release.

GBP/USD pauses two-day bullish momentum, as the US dollar attempts a comeback. Markets turn cautious amid mixed headlines on the upcoming UK fiscal plan. Cable looks to recapture 100DMA amid a symmetrical triangle breakout.

Gold price is looking for a clear directional bias, stalling a two-day upswing towards $1,700, as investors brace for critical events this Thursday. The US dollar is recovering a bit of ground across the board after the relentless sell-off seen so far this week.

ApeCoin shows clear signs of a bullish resurgence as it attempts to break free from its long-standing downtrend. If successful, APE could kick-start a quick rally to retest the immediate hurdle.

Winter is still coming – even if temperatures are unusually high in Europe, the drop in gas prices could still bite the common currency. That is only one factor in my assessment that the ECB's decision will be a downer for EUR/USD.

