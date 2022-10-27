Take a look at the iPhone 14 Pro Max–and its giant camera bump–from every angle – Macworld

When you purchase through links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence .

Apple’s new iPhone 14 starts shipping on September 16, but we got an iPhone 14 Pro Max a couple of days early, thanks to Apple. We’ll have a full review of the phone soon, but in the meantime, here are a few pictures of the all-important unboxing.

The box is sealed with paper tabs that you pull off.

Foundry

Foundry

Apple places a paper screen protector on new iPhones.

Foundry

Ahhhh so satisfying…

Foundry

Unboxed and unwrapped.

Foundry

That iPhone 14 Pro Max has a very large camera bump.

Foundry

The iPhone 14 Pro Max camera array (left) is raised higher than the one on the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Foundry

Lightning port, speaker, and microphone.

Foundry

Foundry

The ring/silent switch and volume buttons are in the same position as the iPhone 13—but there’s no longer a SIM tray.

Foundry

Top of the phone.

Foundry

An iPhone 13 Pro Max case does not quite fit the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Foundry

The Dynamic Island in full view.

Foundry

The iPhone 14 Pro Max Dynamic Island is smaller but a little deeper than the iPhone 13 Pro Max’s notch.

Foundry

Apple includes a reminder that the iPhone 14 series relies on eSIMs.

Foundry

Roman has covered technology since the early 1990s. His career started at MacUser, and he’s worked for MacAddict, Mac|Life, and TechTV.

