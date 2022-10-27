Apple reveals iPadOS 16.1 coming October 24 – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2022, Quiller Media, Inc.

In its announcements of the new iPad and iPad Pro models, Apple has also specified that iPadOS 16.1 will be available just ahead of the devices’ October 26 release date.

Apple has previously only confirmed that iPadOS 16 was delayed, that the first release would in fact be iPadOS 16.1, and that it would be coming in October. Now it’s revealed the specific date that the OS will be available to download.

“iPadOS 16, the powerful operating system designed specifically for iPad, is available beginning Monday, October 24, and ships for free with the new iPad,” says Apple. “iPadOS 16 will be available as a free software update for iPad (5th generation and later), iPad mini (5th generation and later), iPad Air (3rd generation and later), and all iPad Pro models.”

Apple announcements refer only to iPadOS 16, not even mentioning that it will be iPadOS 16.1. But the company does stress how the update offers particular features that it suggests the new iPads will particularly suited for.

They include iCloud Shared Photo Library and Mail updates for the iPad, and Stage Manager for the iPad Pro.

Well, rats, I was really hoping the new ipadOS would be out today.

DAalseth said: Well, rats, I was really hoping the new ipadOS would be out today. Ditto. 😕 Six more days it is.

Ditto. 😕

Six more days it is.

One of the best new OS features over the past few years was Notes. I use it everyday and each iteration gets better, especially on an iPad with a pencil the one new feature of OS 16 that I’ve been looking for is Freeform, as announced at WWDC. The new iPad/iPad Pro video put out by Apple this morning showed Freeform, but I haven’t seen it in any of the betas. Hopefully it will make its surprise appearance with 16.1 (although I doubt it as it hasn’t yet shown up).

emoeller said: One of the best new OS features over the past few years was Notes. I use it everyday and each iteration gets better, especially on an iPad with a pencil the one new feature of OS 16 that I’ve been looking for is Freeform, as announced at WWDC. The new iPad/iPad Pro video put out by Apple this morning showed Freeform, but I haven’t seen it in any of the betas. Hopefully it will make its surprise appearance with 16.1 (although I doubt it as it hasn’t yet shown up). Agreed about Notes. I use it all the time, from grocery lists, to sketches, to first drafts of stories and letters. It really is great. Can’t see any need to go with another notes app.

Agreed about Notes. I use it all the time, from grocery lists, to sketches, to first drafts of stories and letters. It really is great. Can’t see any need to go with another notes app.

Unfortunately, this actually IS iPad OS 16 and NOT iPad OS 16.1. In reading through the page I noticed that it says support for external monitors is coming later this year. Hopefully Apple Insider’s author will add an appropriate update to this story. I am disappointed that external monitor support is still not ready for release….

