Anonymous makes allegations against Yuga Labs and its BAYC NFTs – The Financial Express

Internet hacktivist group Anonymous recently unveiled a video around blockchain technology company Yuga Labs and its non-fungible token (NFT)-based social club Bored Ape Yacht Club, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, the group’s statement included a laundry list of allegations around Yuga Lab’s alleged usage of esoteric symbolism in BAYC’s art, which Anonymouse believes shows the company’s support for matters such as Nazism, racism, simianization, pedophilia, among others. The hacktivist group made the allegations that the Bored Ape Yacht Club and Yuga are disgusing these symbols in plain sight, which met with protests from both company and project.

“Anonymous is certain that the BAYC collection and the Yuga labs brand are infected with not one or two — but with dozens of examples of esoteric symbolism and dog whistles reflecting Nazism, Racism, Simianization, and Pedophilic support,” an Anonymous representative stated.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, Anonymous suggested that holders of the artworks have been victimised by Bored Ape Yacht Club and Yuga Labs’s trolling, and requested owners not to stay silent out of an intention to protect their financial interests. The group even asked investors, partners and celebrities such as Andreessen Horowitz, Mark Cuban, Dez Bryant, Tom Brady, Ben Simmons, Neymar Junior, Kevin Hart, Drake Bell and Shaquille O’Neal, and brands such as Lion Tree, Adidas and Tiffany & Co, to take a stance on the practices of Nazism, racism, simianization, and pedophila.

“We’ve become the target of disinformation campaign accusing us — a group of Jewish, Turkish, Pakistani, and Cuban friends — of being secret Nazis,” Greg Solano, co-founder, Yuga Labs, said.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that a proposed class-action lawsuit that alleged that Yuga Labs induced the community to buy Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs and the project’s affiliated ApeCoin (APE). The lawsuit also stated that Yuga Labs used celebrity promoters and endorsements to increase the price of BAYC NFTs and the APE token.

